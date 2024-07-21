Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more.Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk . Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in The Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property.For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com You can also check out their newest vacation property in College Station here.

Aggies land highly sought-after reliever

Grant Cunningham is coming to Aggieland.

When University of Washington reliever Grant Cunningham went into the transfer portal July 2, he immediately became one of the most-coveted players available. A number of SEC programs, including the former A&M staff at Texas, were in pursuit. But after an official visit to Texas A&M last week, Cunningham decided he'd follow his former coach, Jason Kelly, to Aggieland. Cunningham had a 3-4 record with a 2.86 ERA in 50 innings last year, striking out 56. He was an honorable mention All-Pac 12 selection. With the status of Evan Aschenbeck still up in the air, Cunningham could assume the role of closer for the Aggies in 2025.

Camarillo heads to the pros

Shortstop Ali Camarillo, who was the first pick of the 12th round in last week's MLB Draft, has signed with the Oakland A's. He received a $250,000 signing bonus. In his lone season at A&M, Camarillo hit .288 with 7 home runs and 38 RBI while starting all 68 games at shortstop.

Aggies suffer a surprise loss

Righthanded pitcher Eldridge Armstrong, who was not selected in the draft, signed a free agent deal with the New York Mets Sunday. Armstrong only made four appearances for the Aggies this past season, with no record and a 7.71 ERA in 4 2/3 innings. But he struck out 7 in those 4 2/3 innings and sports a fastball that sits in the mid-90s.

Aggies have three preseason All-SEC selections