Weekend Wrap, sponsored by Crystal Creek Partners

Evans joins elite company in regular season finale

Mike Evans had nine catches for 89 yards Sunday. (Associated Press photo)

Former Texas A&M star Mike Evans moved one step closer to his inevitable Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement Sunday when he joined Jerry Rice as the only two players to have more than 1,000 yards receiving in 11 consecutive seasons. Evans's Tampa Bay teammates were well aware of his pursuit of the record -- and the $3 million bonus that game with it. Quarterback Baker Mayfield targeted Evans 14 times in an effort to get him the 85 yards needed to reach the century mark, a feat that seemed extremely unlikely after Evans missed two games with an injury. It seemed like Evans's quest would fall just five yards short as time dwindled, but the Bucs were able to get a turnover on downs with 36 seconds left and Mayfield came out throwing instead of taking a knee, finding Evans for a 9 yard completion that gave him 1,004 yards on the season. Evans was mobbed by his teammates on the field before time even ran out, showing how highly regarded the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee is amongst his teammates.

Aggies blitz Texas to start SEC hoops play

No. 13 Texas A&M has run its winning streak to eight in a row and moved to 12-2 on the season after pummeling Texas 80-60 last night in the SEC conference opener for the two teams last night at Reed Arena. Playing in their first conference matchup in 13 years, the two teams were tied at 37 at halftime before the Aggies came out on 7-0 run and never trailed after intermission. The Aggies held Texas to 25% shooting from the field after halftime and dominated in the paint, outscoring the Longhorns 48-16. A&M guard Zhuric Phelps led all scorers with 18 points, while center Pharrel Payne added 15 as he controlled the low post after halftime. Wade Taylor IV added 13 more points for the Aggies, who outscored Texas 43-23 in the final 20 minutes.

Ladies upset No. 25 Ole Miss Sunday

Down 16 at halftime to Ole Miss and looking at another disappointing loss, the Aggie women's basketball team fought back with a vengeance to knock off the Rebels 60-58 Sunday afternoon. A&M didn't lead until 2:50 remained in the game, when Solé Williams sank a 3-pointer from the top of the arc to put the Aggies (8-6, 1-1 SEC) ahead 57-55. Ole Miss would cut the lead back to one in the final minute, but could not take back the lead. The win was a critical one for the Aggies, as they face off with No. 2 South Carolina Thursday.

Aggies in the NFL