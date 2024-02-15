What's the big difference?: Safety/Nickel
Mike Elko undertook an immediate and major overhaul of the secondary when he returned to College Station, and the safeties and nickels were not immune.
2023 safety/nickel group
Senior Demani Richardson; 59 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1 sacks, 1 forced fumble; PFF score of 68.8
Junior Jardin Gilbert; 5 tackles; PFF score of 65.8
Sophomore Jacoby Mathews; 41 tackles, .5 TFL, .5 sacks, 1 INT; PFF score of 72.7
Sophomore Bryce Anderson; 54 tackles, 7 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 INT, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery; PFF score of 71.9
Sophomore Jarred Kerr; 20 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble; PFF score of 70.2
Freshman Dalton Brooks; 18 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT; PFF score of 66.7
What happened
Richardson’s eligibility expired
Gilbert transferred to LSU
A&M signed Central Michigan transfer Trey Jones; 66 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 1 INT; PFF score of 64.7
A&M signed Vanderbilt transfer De’Rickey Wright; 46 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 forced fumbles, 2 INT; PFF score of 73.8
A&M signed San Diego State transfer Marcus Ratcliffe; 49 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT; PFF score of 52.8
A&M signed 4-star Jordan Pride
A&M signed 4-star Myles Davis
Pre-2024 spring practice safety/nickel group
Graduate Trey Jones
Graduate De’Rickey Wright
Junior Jacoby Mathews
Junior Bryce Anderson
Junior Jarred Kerr
Sophomore Marcus Ratcliffe
Sophomore Dalton Brooks
True freshman Jordan Pride
True freshman Myles Davis
Projected two-deep
FS: Anderson OR Wright
SS: Mathews, Wright
Nickel: Jones, Brooks
Keys to being better this year
Jones, Wright and Mathews.
There’s a pretty clear line of delineation here between the guys who are likely to play this year — Jones, Wright, Mathews, Anderson and Kerr — and the guys who are to take over next — Ratcliffe, Pride and Davis. Only Brooks may buck that trend with his solid play as a freshman last year.
Jones is basically a linebacker in the box, but has the ability to cover. Mike Elko likes nickels with some size, which is why I’m projecting him there. But I wouldn’t be surprised if Anderson ends up back there, because he did very good work at nickel the past two seasons. But with his speed and coverage skills, I think he would make for a solid free safety.
Wright is going to move around a lot. Elko said on signing day they were looking for players who can be used in multiple ways and in different packages, so there will likely be a good bit of movement in the defensive backfield. Wright can play free safety, strong safety or the STAR position.
Mathews established himself as a really good safety last year playing next to Richardson. Now he needs to take the next step and become an All-SEC caliber one.