Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

What's the big difference?: Safety/Nickel

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

Mike Elko undertook an immediate and major overhaul of the secondary when he returned to College Station, and the safeties and nickels were not immune. 

Bryce Anderson had another good season in 2023.
Bryce Anderson had another good season in 2023.
Advertisement

2023 safety/nickel group

Senior Demani Richardson; 59 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1 sacks, 1 forced fumble; PFF score of 68.8

Junior Jardin Gilbert; 5 tackles; PFF score of 65.8

Sophomore Jacoby Mathews; 41 tackles, .5 TFL, .5 sacks, 1 INT; PFF score of 72.7

Sophomore Bryce Anderson; 54 tackles, 7 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 INT, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery; PFF score of 71.9

Sophomore Jarred Kerr; 20 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble; PFF score of 70.2

Freshman Dalton Brooks; 18 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT; PFF score of 66.7

What happened

Adding De'Rickey Wright through the portal was a huge get for A&M.
Adding De'Rickey Wright through the portal was a huge get for A&M.

Richardson’s eligibility expired

Gilbert transferred to LSU

A&M signed Central Michigan transfer Trey Jones; 66 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 1 INT; PFF score of 64.7

A&M signed Vanderbilt transfer De’Rickey Wright; 46 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 forced fumbles, 2 INT; PFF score of 73.8

A&M signed San Diego State transfer Marcus Ratcliffe; 49 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT; PFF score of 52.8

A&M signed 4-star Jordan Pride

A&M signed 4-star Myles Davis

Pre-2024 spring practice safety/nickel group

Trey Jones made a lot of plays at Central Michigan.
Trey Jones made a lot of plays at Central Michigan.

Graduate Trey Jones

Graduate De’Rickey Wright

Junior Jacoby Mathews

Junior Bryce Anderson

Junior Jarred Kerr

Sophomore Marcus Ratcliffe

Sophomore Dalton Brooks

True freshman Jordan Pride

True freshman Myles Davis

Projected two-deep

FS: Anderson OR Wright

SS: Mathews, Wright

Nickel: Jones, Brooks

Keys to being better this year

A lot is riding on the continued improvement of Jacoby Mathews.
A lot is riding on the continued improvement of Jacoby Mathews.

Jones, Wright and Mathews.


There’s a pretty clear line of delineation here between the guys who are likely to play this year — Jones, Wright, Mathews, Anderson and Kerr — and the guys who are to take over next — Ratcliffe, Pride and Davis. Only Brooks may buck that trend with his solid play as a freshman last year.

Jones is basically a linebacker in the box, but has the ability to cover. Mike Elko likes nickels with some size, which is why I’m projecting him there. But I wouldn’t be surprised if Anderson ends up back there, because he did very good work at nickel the past two seasons. But with his speed and coverage skills, I think he would make for a solid free safety.

Wright is going to move around a lot. Elko said on signing day they were looking for players who can be used in multiple ways and in different packages, so there will likely be a good bit of movement in the defensive backfield. Wright can play free safety, strong safety or the STAR position.

Mathews established himself as a really good safety last year playing next to Richardson. Now he needs to take the next step and become an All-SEC caliber one.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement