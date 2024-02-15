Jones, Wright and Mathews.





There’s a pretty clear line of delineation here between the guys who are likely to play this year — Jones, Wright, Mathews, Anderson and Kerr — and the guys who are to take over next — Ratcliffe, Pride and Davis. Only Brooks may buck that trend with his solid play as a freshman last year.

Jones is basically a linebacker in the box, but has the ability to cover. Mike Elko likes nickels with some size, which is why I’m projecting him there. But I wouldn’t be surprised if Anderson ends up back there, because he did very good work at nickel the past two seasons. But with his speed and coverage skills, I think he would make for a solid free safety.

Wright is going to move around a lot. Elko said on signing day they were looking for players who can be used in multiple ways and in different packages, so there will likely be a good bit of movement in the defensive backfield. Wright can play free safety, strong safety or the STAR position.

Mathews established himself as a really good safety last year playing next to Richardson. Now he needs to take the next step and become an All-SEC caliber one.