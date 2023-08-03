What you need to know now that camp's a go
Here's a look at the current Aggie roster, with all scholarship players and selected walk-ons, transfers in and a scholarship breakdown by year.
Current roster (all scholarship players and selected walk-ons; * indicates walk-on)
QB:
#15, Conner Weigman (So.)
#14, Max Johnson (RS-Jr.)
#16 Jaylen Henderson (RS-So.-TR.)
#10, Marcel Reed (Fr.)
RB:
#4, Amari Daniels (Jr.)
#8, Le’Veon Moss (So.)
#2, Rueben Owens (Fr.)
#26, David Bailey (Gr.-TR.)
#24, Earnest Crownover (Gr.-TR.)
#32, Jerry Johnson III (Gr.-TR.)
TE:
#42, Max Wright (Gr.)
#18, Donovan Green (So.)
#19, Jake Johnson (So.)
#17, Theo Ohrstrom (RS-Fr.)
#82, Fernando Garza (RS-So.)
#6, Jaden Platt (Fr.)
WR:
#0, Ainias Smith (Gr.)
#1, Evan Stewart, (So.)
#7, Moose Muhammad (RS-Jr.)
#3, Noah Thomas (So.)
#9, Jahdae Walker (Jr.-TR.)
#88, Jordan Anthony (RS-Fr.-TR.)
#11, Raymond Cottrell (Fr.)
#13, Micah Tease (Fr.)
OT:
#76, Deuce Fatheree (Jr.)
#60, Trey Zuhn (RS-So.)
#78, Dametrious Crownover (RS-So.)
#71, Chase Bisontis (Fr.)
#70, Derek Ferraro (Gr.-TR.)*
#55, Hunter Erb (RS-Fr.)
#77, Colton Thomasson (Fr.)
G/C:
#64, Layden Robinson (RS-Sr.)
#75, Kam Dewberry, (So.)
#61, Bryce Foster (So.)
#74, Aki Ogunbiyi (RS-Jr.)
#66, Jordan Spasojevic-Moko (RS-Jr.)
#54, Mark Nabou (RS-Fr.)
#68, Remington Strickland (RS-So.)
#67, TJ Shanahan (Fr.)
#73, Finn Dirstine (Gr.-TR.)
DL:
#3, McKinnley Jackson (Sr.)
#0, Walter Nolen (So.)
#10, Fadil Diggs (RS-Jr.)
#5, Shemar Turner (Jr.)
#4, Shemar Stewart (So.)
#18, LT Overton (So.)
#34, Isaiah Raikes (RS-Jr.)
#17, Albert Regis (RS-So.)
#13, DJ Hicks (Fr.)
#6, Enai White (So.)
#92, Malick Sylla (So.)
#99, Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy (RS-Fr.)
#53, Jadon Scarlett (Fr.)
#88, Samu Taumanupepe (Fr.)
#15, Rylan Kennedy (Fr.)
LB:
#45, Edgerrin Cooper (Sr.)
#24, Chris Russell Jr. (RS-Sr.)
#22, Jurriente "JD" Davis (Gr.-TR.)
#40, Martrell Harris Jr. (So.)
#21, Taurean York (Fr.)
#27, Daymion Sanford (Fr.)
#23, Chantz Johnson (Fr.)
#54, Danny Lockhart (RS-So.-TR.)*
S/Nickel:
#26, Demani Richardson (RS-Sr.)
#20, Jardin Gilbert (Jr.)
#2, Jacoby Mathews (So.)
#1, Bryce Anderson (So.)
#33, Jarred Kerr (So.)
#25, Dalton Brooks (Fr.)
CB:
#8, Tony Grimes (Sr.-TR.)
#7, Tyreek Chappell (Jr.)
#11, Deuce Harmon (RS-So.)
#16, Sam McCall (So.-TR.)
#9, Bobby Taylor (RS-Fr.)
#28, Josh DeBerry (Gr.-TR.)
#19, Bravion Rogers (Fr.)
#14 Jayvon Thomas (Fr.)
#42, Kent Robinson (RS-Fr.)*
ST:
#95, Nik Constantinou (Gr.)
#47, Randy Bond (RS-Jr.)
#22, Ethan Moczulski (RS-Fr.)
#37, Tyler White (Fr.)
#48, Jacob Graham (Jr.)*
Transfers in/out
Transfers out:
QB Haynes King (Ga. Tech)
LB Andre White (Ga. Tech)
WR Chase Lane (Ga. Tech)
DL Tunmise Adeleye (Michigan State)
CB Denver Harris (LSU)
WR Chris Marshall (Ole Miss -- no longer with program)
LB Ish Harris (Houston -- no longer with program)
CB Myles Jones (Duke)
CB Marquis Groves-Killebrew (Louisville)
CB Smoke Bouie (Georgia -- no longer with program)
WR Yulkieth Brown (Tulane)
WR Devin Price (Florida Atlantic)
DE Anthony Lucas (USC)
RB LJ Johnson (SMU)
OL PJ Williams (SMU)
CB Brian George (Houston)
DL Elijah Jeudy (Nebraska)
CB Josh Moten (n/a)
LB Tarian Lee (Georgia Southern)
DL Adarious Jones (Memphis)
TE Blake Smith (Oklahoma)
DL Marcus Burris (Indiana)
PK Caden Davis (Ole Miss)
OL Matthew Wykoff (Cal)
QB Eli Stowers (New Mexico State)
Transfers in:
CB Tony Grimes (North Carolina)
CB Sam McCall (Florida State)
OL Finn Dirstine (Boston College)
CB Josh DeBerry (Boston College)
LB JD Davis (Jackson State)
WR Jahdae Walker (Grand Valley State)
WR Jordan Anthony (Kentucky)
RB David Bailey (Colorado State)
QB Jaylen Henderson (Fresno State)
FB Jerry Johnson III (Rice)
Scholarship distribution
Senior/Graduate student: 15
Junior: 13
Sophomore: 25
Freshman: 26