The 6-foot-2, 230-pound linebacker is coming off a strong season with the Gators, even with their defensive struggles. He racked up 52 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, a sack and 2 forced fumbles.

Williams, a sophomore, follows new defensive coordinator Jay Bateman -- his position coach at Florida -- and defensive line coach Sean Spencer in making the trek from Gainesville to College Station. The move didn't take long, as Williams committed Friday morning.

A&M gets a linebacker with size and starting experience in the SEC, and could have him for multiple years. Numbers aren't really the issue for A&M at linebacker, for once -- experience is.

Outside of Taurean York, Youngstown State transfer Alex Howard was the only linebacker on the projected Aggie roster for 2024 with significant playing experience. That was a concern that Mike Elko felt needed addressing, and he did so by adding Williams. Considering that Bateman coached Williams at Florida, A&M has a pretty good idea of what he can do.

A&M now has eight linebackers, which is the most they've had on the roster in a long time. Williams joins York, Howard, Martrell Harris, Daymion Sanford, Chantz Johnson, Tristan Jernigan and Jordan Lockhart in the linebacker room.