Will Max Johnson be QB1?

Class: Junior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 220 pounds

2021 stats (at LSU): 225-373, 2,815 yards, 27 TD, 6 INT in 12 games (all starts)

Projected 2022 role: Possible starting quarterback

Johnson decided to leave LSU shortly after Brian Kelly's arrival and Jimbo Fisher, who offered Johnson quickly after arriving at A&M, immediately expressed interest. That was enough to get Johnson (and his brother, Jake) to head to Aggieland. Now Johnson is in a competition with Haynes King (and maybe Conner Weigman) for the starting job. He's easily the most experienced quarterback on the roster and has success in the SEC, and those two traits could be enough for him to start this season.