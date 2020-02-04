(AY) Take me through the decision to commit on Sunday at the Super Bowl Event at A&M.

(Zuhn) Earlier last week, I was talking with one of my coaches, and at that point A&M had been in the lead as far as who I was thinking about. I was planning on going to OU’s junior day on Saturday and then to A&M. My coach asked me what I was looking for at OU that would change my mind, and I realized there really wasn’t anything. We then canceled our plans to go to Oklahoma. That’s when I knew A&M was the place.

(AY) How did it happen on Sunday? Were you sitting down with Coach Jimbo Fisher or Coach Josh Henson?

(Zuhn) I pulled Coach Henson aside first earlier in the day. I told him I wanted to be an Aggie. He wanted me to tell Coach Fisher in person. I broke that news to him later that night.

(AY) What was their reaction?

(Zuhn) Coach Henson was like jumping around, super excited. Coach Fisher was really happy and relieved too.

(AY) What was it about A&M that put them above Oklahoma and Ohio State?

(Zuhn) It was mostly the connections I have with coaches and the people there. Then I also have a bunch of family there in town—grandparents, uncles, cousins. There is also the Aggie Network—that’s huge for life now and especially later. The way the culture is and the way the program is going—it’s going to be great.

(AY) When you get to A&M, how do they see you fitting in along the offensive line?(Zuhn) Coach Henson thinks that I can really play anywhere across the board—tackle, guard or center. I’m playing tackle right now. His message was to keep working, earn my spot and there’s a chance to play pretty early.

(AY) Kenyon Green was a true freshman starter on the OL. Have you been able to speak with him at all?

(Zuhn) I did yes ma’am. I met with him when I was down there on Sunday, and talked with him for a little bit. It was awesome talking to him, because I will be playing alongside him.

(AY) If coaches and other programs continue to reach out, what is going to be your message to them?

(Zuhn) I’ve already talked to the other schools that were in the running at the end (Oklahoma and Ohio State) that all other recruiting is done. I am an Aggie for sure now. No going back.

Zuhn was already recruiting the top names at the A&M Super Bowl event.

“I want the best players to be alongside of me,” he said.