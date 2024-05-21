This week, we'll take a look at how I'd put together the 2025 recruiting class, one position group at a time.

A good 2024 season could see Conner Weigman jump into the NFL Draft.

Here's how we'll do it: a breakdown of each position group, with each player slotted by year -- and commits included. That way, you can see the logic (or lack thereof) behind my reasoning. This almost certainly won't happen, because of the transfer portal. But it gives you an idea of what their needs are, whether it be recruiting high schoolers or college transfers. Oh, and a * indicates they've used a redshirt season.

1. Quarterback

2024-25 QB situation Senior Junior Sophomore Freshman Committed Jaylen Henderson* Conner Weigman* Marcel Reed* Husan Longstreet Miles O'Neill

I'd take: 1. Not that I want to; I'd rather take two because there's no guarantee Henderson and/or Weigman are here next season. But in this day and age, if you try to take more than one quarterback in a class, you're playing with fire. They wanted Longstreet, they got him and now they'll have to keep him under wraps and happy.

2. Running back

2024-25 running back situation Senior Junior Sophomore Freshman Committed Amari Daniels Le'Veon Moss Rueben Owens Tiger Riden EJ Smith

I'd take: 2. Now, this is a bit confusing, because Smith actually has more than this year left to play. He has his Covid year AND an injury redshirt he can take. He only played in two games in 2022. Still, Daniels will be done after this season (barring injury) and Moss could break out and have a huge year, putting him in the draft. Riden was A&M's first choice among all running backs, so they're delighted to have him. But if the numbers work out in their favor, I'd still be looking for someone else. Three scholarship backs is dangerous, especially in the age of NIL. Maybe this is an area they go to the portal instead of looking for another high school recruit.

3. Tight end

2024-25 tight end situation Senior Junior Sophomore Freshman Committed Tre Watson Donovan Green* Jaden Platt* Garrett Miller Theo Ohrstrom* Eric Karner Shane Calhoun

I'd take: 2 When it became clear that A&M wasn't going to take just one tight end, some folks thought they were crazy and going overboard. This shows pretty clearly that they aren't. Three of their number will be gone after this year, so that's why the Aggies have three of the nation's best tight ends in the 2025 class making official visits.

4. Offensive tackle

2024-25 offensive tackle situation Senior Junior Sophomore Freshman Committed Trey Zuhn* Hunter Erb* Blake Ivy Jonte Newman Deuce Fatheree* Ashton Funk Marcus Garcia Dametrious Crownover* Robert Bourdon

I'd take: 4 Connor Carty could end up being a right tackle, but for now we'll say he's going to play inside. Part of that reason is because A&M is still after the likes of Michael Fasusi and Ty Haywood, two 5-stars who would certainly play tackle at the next level. If A&M gets them, then things are open and shut. If not, maybe Carty gets a look at tackle too. But this is an area where help is definitely needed, because they're thin.

5. Offensive guard/tackle

2024-25 offensive guard/center situation Senior Junior Sophomore Freshman Committed Koli Faaiu* Mark Nabou* T.J Shanahan* Connor Carty Kam Dewberry Chase Bisontis Papa Ahfua Josh Moses Ar'maj Reed-Adams Aki Ogunbiyi*

I'd take: 3 If it seems like I'm going heavy on offensive line numbers, I am. There's traditionally a lot of injuries here and there's been quite a bit of moment in the transfer portal. The Aggies may be fine holding with Moses and Carty on the recruiting front and look for a more experienced player in the portal, but numbers still need to come up.

6. Wide receiver

2024-25 wide receiver situation Senior Junior Sophomore Freshman Committed Jabre Barber Noah Thomas Micah Tease Izaiah Williams Moose Muhammad* Cyrus Allen Jake Bostick* Ernest Campbell Jahdae Walker Ashton Bethel-Roman

I'd take: 4 Sound like a lot? Even if Terry Bussey ends up here, I don't think it's too much. First off, 10 is not a lot of scholarship receivers, and that's what they have this year. Three of that number will (probably) be gone after this season, and if Thomas has a big year, he can jump to the pros. A&M needs numbers, and may look to the portal for a couple of guys as well.

7. Defensive line

2024-25 defensive line situation Senior Junior Sophomore Freshman Committed Shemar Turner (DT) Shemar Stewart (DE) DJ Hicks (DT) Solomon Williams (DE) Landon Rink Rodas Johnson (DT) Nic Scourton (DE) Rylan Kennedy (DE) Kendall Jackson (DE) Enai White (DE) Gabe Dindy* (DT) Dealyn Evans (DT) Malick Sylla (DE) Jadon Scarlett* (DE) Albert Regis* (DT) Samu Taumanupepe* (DT) Cashius Howell (DE)

I'd take: 3 defensive ends, 3 defensive tackles Turner and Johnson are gone after this season, and Scourton will almost certainly be one and done at A&M. Stewart could go as well, and there's no telling what the transfer portal will do. Rink could be a tackle or an end -- he's listed as a defensive end but is already 280 pounds. I think A&M wanted to get through the spring to see what they had and how they would work together and, now that that's done, they're starting to turn up the heat on defensive line recruiting.

8. Linebacker

2024-25 linebacker situation Senior Junior Sophomore Freshman Committed Solomon DeShields* Scooby Williams Taurean York Jordan Lockhart Kelvion Riggins Martrell Harris Daymion Sanford Tristan Jernigan Chantz Johnson

I'd take: 3. DeShields is the only one to certainly leave after this season, but there are two guys (Williams and Harris) who are running out of time to make big impacts to impress NFL scouts. That would have me looking to fortify my numbers with some quality players in this class, and there are some really good linebackers that A&M is already in a strong position with.

9. Safety/nickel

2024-25 safety/nickel situation Senior Junior Sophomore Freshman Committed Jaydon Hill Bryce Anderson

Dalton Brooks Myles Davis Trey Jones* Jarred Kerr Marcus Ratcliffe Jordan Pride Bravion Rogers

I'd take: 3, but there's a caveat here. That's if one of them is Jonah Williams, who can play a unique hybrid safety/linebacker role. If A&M gets him, he's kind of in a class by himself. I'd be looking for two pure safeties otherwise.

10. Cornerback

2024-25 cornerback situation Senior Junior Sophomore Freshman Committed Tyreek Chappell Will Lee Jayvon Thomas Dezz Ricks* Deyjhon Pettaway BJ Mayes Donovan Saunders Terry Bussey Cobey Sellers Jamar Beal-Goines