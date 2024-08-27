PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0wMDhQREdRWTVIJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTAwOFBER1FZNUgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
10 Things for Tuesday, sponsored by Brent Campbell

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Sponsored by Brent Campbell, Fighting Texas Aggie Class of 1998.

In the last 22 years, he has closed deals with a total transactional value of over $375 million and has leased more than 4.5 million square feet. Brent currently serves as the president of the board of directors for Habitat Homes, Inc. and Pathways Youth and Family Services. He is a former president of the Heart of Round Rock Neighborhood Association and a former member of the Round Rock Zoning Advisory Committee, the Round Rock Business and Retention Committee, and the City of Round Rock Ethics Commission, which has led him to begin developing in Williamson and Travis County.

An Austin native, Brent lives in Round Rock where he and his wife have raised four boys. Brent works for Don Quick and Associates, Inc. in Round Rock, TX and can be reached at brent@donquick.com.

This week, with the start of the football season upon us, we'll work in reverse and discuss the 10 most important players to Texas A&M's success in 2024.

Conner Weigman takes the top spot. Who else would it be?

10. OL Ar'maj Reed-Adams

The self-styled "offensive weapon" will be a critical piece to the offensive line puzzle. Whether he's at right tackle, as he was most of the summer, or at right guard as the depth chart indicates, he's going to have to play at a high level. If he plays well, the offensive line could play well. So goes the offensive line, so goes the offense. And the season.

9. TE Tre Watson

The transfer tight end from Fresno State looked like the best player at his position since the first day of the spring and he hasn't let up. He's TE1 in an offense that relies a lot on pass-catching tight ends, so Watson should easily blow past his 2023 numbers (35 catches, 359 yards, 4 TD).

8. Running back Le'Veon Moss

When Rueben Owens went down with a leg injury two weeks ago, Moss became the unquestioned starting running back. He was productive last year behind a subpar offensive line, averaging 5 yards a carry -- but he had trouble staying on the field due to injuries. He only played in 11 games last season, and not for a lot in several of them. This year, the Aggies need him to be the big, physical back he can be -- and stay healthy.

7.  CB Will Lee

It looks -- for a change -- like the Aggies have a solid cornerback room. But they need a real shutdown corner, and Lee seems like the guy most likely to fill that role. He has size (6-foot-3) and experience (2023 Honorable Mention All-Big 12), and this defense can certainly afford to have both.

6. DT Shemar Turner

The multi-time All-SEC selection (last year and this preseason) is moving inside this year and could be the anchor of the entire defense. With his combination of size and speed, he could be a nightmare for opposing interior offensive linemen. The success of his move to defensive tackle could make or break a defensive front that looks elite.

5. WR Noah Thomas

The success of A&M's receiver corps could be in Noah Thomas' hands.

The Aggies are looking for a #1 receiver, and during his press conference Monday coach Mike Elko indicated he's looking for Thomas to fill that role. Like Moss, he's been incredibly effective (29 catches, 359 yards, 5 TD last season) -- when he plays (9 games last season, including several where he was very limited). He dealt with multiple injuries from the start of last season, so if he's healthy, Thomas could be the man opposing defenses need to look out for.

4. LT Trey Zuhn

You always place extra value on the man protecting your quarterback's blindside, but Zuhn is much more than that to the Aggies. He's a team captain and a vocal leader who sets the tone for the offensive line. With so many questions about whether the line will be improved over last year's disaster, Zuhn will be counted on to lead the way.

3. LB Taurean York

It's amazing York is just a sophomore, but he's become a critical piece to the puzzle for the entire team. A captain and an extraordinarily smart football player, York knows the defensive extensively and can lead the group while they're on the field. He's also a fearless tackler with a nose for the ball, exactly what you want in a middle linebacker.

2. DE Nic Scourton

Possibly the most talented player on the team, Scourton brings first-round talent to the end position. Last year, the Aggies racked up a lot of sacks, but most of them were courtesy of blitzes. When those blitzes didn't get home, A&M frequently faced disaster (Alabama and Ole Miss). Scourton is the kind of pass rusher that can get to the quarterback by himself, and if he creates the same mayhem he did at Purdue (10 sacks) last season, the Aggie defensive front will give opposing offenses nightmares.

1. QB Conner Weigman

Seriously, could it be anyone else? Lousy offense or not, Weigman was off to an outstanding start last season before he was hurt in the first half against Auburn. The offense struggled mightily the rest of the way, save for a few occasional outbursts. Weigman has looked better than ever this summer, throwing with velocity and accuracy. A lot of people are expecting him to have a big season, and if he does, the Aggie offense could be one of the better ones in the SEC, if not the nation.

