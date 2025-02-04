10 Things for Tuesday, sponsored by Brent Campbell

An Austin native, Brent lives in Round Rock where he and his wife have raised four boys. Brent works for Don Quick and Associates, Inc. in Round Rock, TX and can be reached at brent@donquick.com .

1. A certain site most of you get irritated by that goes by "PFF" posted something yesterday that caught my attention: according to their calculations, Ar'maj Reed-Adams is the top returning guard in America for 2025.

Expectations are starting to grow for the Aggie offensive line, and they should. This is a group that returns all five of its starters, the primary backup at both tackle slots and the guy who was the starting center before he got hurt. There's a lot of experience and a lot of starts in that group, so much so that they could all be gone in 2026.

With two years of S&C with Tommy Moffitt and two years of coaching from Adam Cushing, there should be a belief this group will be very good in 2025. They're running out of excuses to be anything but.

2. So what does next year’s offensive line look like? It’s purely a guess right now, but it’s probably something like this:

LT Lamont Rogers

LG Chase Bisontis

C Mark Nabou

RG Papa Ahfua or Blake Ivy

RT Marcus Garcia

And Nabou and Bisontis are not slam dunks to still be around, Bisontis especially. Right now, the Aggies have no offensive line commits for 2026 and are (for the moment) on the outside looking in for Jackson Cantwell, the nation’s top player and left tackle. They would be thin, to put it mildly. That will lead one to think that they’re going to pick up the tempo on offensive line recruiting here shortly (if they haven’t already) and be busy in the portal.

3. Defensive end for 2026 is a question mark too. TJ Searcy should be a factor, and the coaches really liked what they saw out of Solomon Williams (and, considering how loudly I’ve been banging the drum, he’s clearly impressed me too). Kendall Jackson remains a question, and Marco Jones will be a true freshman this year. Cashius Howell and Rylan Kennedy will probably fit into the rotation spinning down from JACK (Howell especially), but Howell and Dayon Hayes won’t be around in 2026. Jordan Carter is one of the nation’s best defensive ends, but the Aggies need a couple more — at least. And then they’ll go portal-ing.

4. At linebacker, the Aggies lose Scooby Williams after this year. They have Samu Moala committed. Taurean York will likely be back, because, while he has NFL production, he doesn’t have NFL size — and they will ding him for that. If everyone else stays (fat chance) it could be a one-for-one swap.

5. At defensive tackle, the Aggies could have DJ Hicks back for 2026. Beyond that, it seems like the nucleus of the tackle group next year could be Landon Rink, DJ Sanders (there I go, banging the drum again) and Chace Sims. A&M has Trashaun Ruffin committed, and that’s a big dude. If they can outlast LSU and get Lamar Brown, that’s six guys that it seems like you could build around.

6. Receiver is always a position group that draws attention, and why not? It seems like there’s more turnover there than any other position group. I would say there’s almost no shot that the receiver group of KC Concepcion, Mario Craver, Jonah Wilson, Terry Bussey, Izaiah Williams, Ashton Bethel-Roman, Ernest Campbell, Jerome Myles, TK Norman and Kelshaun Johnson makes it intact to 2026 (and, eligibility-wise, it can). A&M is off to what can only be considered a fantastic start with the commitments of Aaron Gregory and Madden Williams. Gregory dominated at the Navy All-American Game against players a year older and Williams shot up the Rivals 250 this time around. If the Aggies are, indeed, leading for 5-star Tristen Keys, they could be on course for the best receiver haul in program history.

7. Good news: Aggie basketball has had its best 3-point shooting games of the season in two of its last three games (12-23 against Texas, 11-23 against South Carolina). The bad news is that the team’s second-leading scorer is in a shooting funk with a capital F. Over the last three games, Zhuric Phelps has shot 7-31 from the field, which comes out to 22.5%. Over the last four, he’s 12-50 (24%). That’s…not good. He’s got to get back to attacking the basket and not settling for jumpers, especially 3-pointers, where he’s 2 for his last 12.

8. On the plus side, Wade Taylor has taken back over as the team’s top scorer (15.1 PPG to Phelps’s 14.8) because he’s shooting well, especially from 3. After a really bad couple of games after returning from injury, Taylor has returned to form, hitting 15-31 attempts in his last three games (48.4%). He’s hit more than half of his 3-pointers, making 13 of 25.

9. If you watch one college basketball game this week, make it No. 15 Missouri and No. 4 Tennessee tomorrow night (6 p.m., SECN). The Aggies play the Tigers Saturday, and will play the Vols in the near future. It should give an idea of what A&M’s facing in the next few weeks.

10. Tomorrow is national signing day. Remember when that was important?