In the spirit of the season, here's a look at 10 players Texas A&M could have asked Santa Claus for out of the transfer portal. They will likely take more than 10, but here's the direction we'd go.

Advertisement

1. An every down, pass-rushing defensive end

Current group: Shemar Stewart, Shemar Turner, Malick Sylla, Enai White, Rylan Kennedy, Solomon Williams, Kendall Jackson, Dealyn Evans Why: Numerically, it's not a bad group, but the only player in the group that has been a real pass rush threat so far is Turner, who was second-team All-SEC this year. Sylla and White are undersized. Kennedy is still developing. Williams, Jackson and Evans are incoming freshmen. Dear Santa, how about...: Purdue DE Nic Scourton. He only had 50 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 10 sacks this year. He's 6-foot-4 and 280 pounds. Oh, and he's from Bryan. So what do you say?

Nic Scourton has developed into a monster at Purdue.

2. Another one of those guys

Why: You still need depth, and quality depth at that. If you have Stewart and several other guys, Turner can move inside more often this year. Dear Santa, how about...: Caiden Woullard from Miami (Ohio). The Aggies have offered him already, as have a lot of other teams. And why not? He had 41 tackles this year, 12 TFL and 9.5 sacks. He and Scourton would make a nasty combination on the edge.

3. A solid cornerback

Current roster: Tony Grimes, Sam McCall, Jayvon Thomas, Bravion Rogers, Will Lee Why: Because five corners ain't gonna hack it, only one played well (Lee) and Grimes didn't play at all in 2023. If A&M had a glaring weakness this season, this was it and several pieces of that puzzle are now missing. Dear Santa, how about...: A.J. Harris from the University of Georgia. Harris played in 8 games as a true freshman and was one of the top five players at the position in the 2023 class according to Rivals.com. He's 6-foot-1 and Mike Elko likes tall corners. And you can get him for more than a year.

4. Another one of those

Why: Numbers, numbers, numbers. Dear Santa, how about...: Duce Chestnut of LSU. If you want to go with Andre Seldon of New Mexico State, totally understandable. Chestnut was honorable mention All-ACC a year ago at Syracuse, was a big get in the portal for LSU...and ended up "inactive", just like Denver Harris did. If Chestnut gets cleared after a really close character evaluation, revenge can be a great motivator

5. How about one more

Why: See above. Dear Santa, how about...: DJ Douglas from Tulane. 54 tackles and 3 INT this season.

6. A speedy receiver

Current roster: Moose Muhammad, Noah Thomas, Jahdae Walker, Micah Tease, Ernest Campbell, Izaiah Williams, Cyrus Allen, Javon Harvey Why: You can never have too much speed, and A&M still could use some guys at wideout. Dear Santa, how about...: Mikey Mathews from Utah. He's a slot guy, he's got speed and he can return kicks. He's a really good fit.

7. An imposing defensive tackle

Current roster: Albert Regis, DJ Hicks, Gabe Dindy, Jadon Scarlett, Samu Taumanupepe Why: Because you've been depleted by transfers and the NFL draft and five ain't gonna hack it. And you haven't signed one yet. Dear Santa, how about...: Jamaree Caldwell of Houston. He's 6-foot-1, 325 pound and had a monster year for the Coogs: 26 tackles, 8.5 TFL and 6.5 sacks.

8. Another DT

Why: Because you still need more guys. If you can get it to seven and Turner takes some snaps, then you should be good.

Dear Santa, how about...: Dion Wilson of New Mexico State. 31 tackles, 2.5 TFL and 2 sacks this year. More importantly, he's 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds.

9. A pop you in the mouth linebacker

Current roster: Taurean York, Alex Howard, Daymion Sanford, Chantz Johnson, Martrell Harris, Tristan Jernigan, Jordan Lockhart Why: Numbers-wise, this is a strong unit. But it could use a big guy to plug in the middle and stop someone on 3rd and short. Dear Santa, how about...: Stone Blanton of South Carolina. Come on, the guy's name is STONE. He's 6-foot-2, 235 pounds and had 56 tackles last. He'd be plug and play in a stout linebacker rotation.

10. A fourth running back