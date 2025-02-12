Chad Cross, a DFW native, began his career in the roofing industry in 1996. Out of a desire to provide quality and excellence in customer service, Chad launched his own company, CLC Roofing, Inc. in 1999. Chad is a second-generation Aggie, a member of the Class of ‘94 and was a member of the Corps of Cadets Squadron 12. Chad is married to wife Lynee ‘95 and they have 3 Aggie sons: Cade ‘22, Carson ‘25 and Chase ‘27. Chad enjoys playing golf, reading, watching sports and spending time with family at their home in Southlake, Texas. As multi-sport season ticket holders, Chad and Lynee are blessed to spend a lot of time in Aggieland attending Aggie sports events.Chad has more than 25 years of experience in the roofing industry, including sales, project management, manufacturer representation, as well as catastrophe adjusting. Chad and his team at CLC Roofing, Inc. strive to make sure clients just like you receive the level of excellence in service and workmanship that you deserve! For your roofing needs, contact Chad Cross at (972) 304-4431 or info@clcroofing.com and mention Aggieyell.com.





After making just 25% of their shots in the first half, the Aggies found their stride thanks to two less-than-likely scorers: forwards Solomon Washington and Henry Coleman.

Washington scored a season-high 17 points, Coleman added 13 and six rebounds as A&M (19-5, 8-3 SEC) outscored Georgia (16-9, 4-8 SEC) 46-21 after halftime. The Aggies held Georgia without a field goal for 13 minutes, 47 seconds over two halves to erase what had been an 11-point deficit early in the second stanza.

Coach Buzz Williams said afterwards that games that change so completely from one half to another are very rare.

“Maybe, but I can’t remember,” when asked if he had been involved in a game similar to Tuesday night’s win at Reed Arena. “I don’t know if we’ve had a half like that in a conference game in a long time.”

The first half was an utter disaster for A&M. They made one of 10 3-point attempts and turned the ball over 10 times, while Georgia made 44% of their shots, including six of 14 3-pointers. Guard Blue Cain, who saw extended playing time with an injury to fellow guard Tyrin Henderson, burned the Aggies for 15 points, including three 3-pointers, before intermission.

“It was just, ‘Ok, ok…’ You can’t play like that,” Williams said.

Georgia took a 32-23 lead into the locker room and appeared to have all the momentum, out-hustling the Aggies and playing far better overall.

“They knew the plan. They knew they were playing terribly on both ends of the floor,” Williams said.

Several Bulldogs took the opportunity to talk some trash, largely with Washington, who led A&M with 7 points at the half.

“It was a little chirpy back and forth, me and the Georgia bench,” he said.

The trash talking may have been the wrong path for the Bulldogs to take.

“Don’t talk to Solo,” forward Andersson Garcia said.

A change in baskets led to a change in fortunes, as the Aggie offense started to come to life courtesy of an unlikely facilitator — Garcia (2 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists), who began to operate in the low post and distribute the ball to his teammates for easy baskets.

“I know that my teammates know how to move when I have the ball in my hands,” he said.

The Bulldogs were still up eight when Washington got hot, hitting a corner 3-pointer then adding a slam after a Coleman steal on the next possession. Washington added an emphatic block on De’Shayne Montgomery (2 points) a few minutes later before Hayden Hefner fired up a 3-pointer to tie the game with 13:48 remaining.

On the other side, Georgia began to endure what A&M did before halftime, missing one shot after another. In the meantime, the Aggies were in the process of turning the game on its head, hitting 56% of their shots and half of their 10 3-point attempts in the final 20 minutes.

Zhuric Phelps (10 points) gave A&M a lead they wouldn’t relinquish when he put the Aggies up 39-36 with a three-point play with 13 minutes remaining. Washington followed with another basket, then Jace Carter (4 points) made two of three free throws after being fouled on a 3-point attempt.

Phelps then had a five-point outburst, with another dunk and a 3-pointer, giving the Aggies a 48-36 lead. Wade Taylor (12 points) then chipped in with a basket before Georgia forward Asa Newell (6 points) made a pair of free throws to stop the 22-0 run, which lasted 6 minutes, 54 seconds and is the second-largest in the SEC this season.

“I can't remember a run like that,” Williams said.

That respite was short-lived, as Taylor hit a 3-pointer on A&M’s next possession to make the run 25-2 and give the Aggies a 53-38 lead.

It wouldn’t be until Newell’s dunk with 7:20 remaining in the contest that Georgia had their first basket of the second half.

When asked if he could recall holding an opponent scoreless from the field for more than a quarter of the game, Washington was succinct.

“Hell naw,” he said. “We’ve never done that. That’s exceptional.”

The Bulldogs would end up making just four baskets in the final 20 minutes, shooting 18% from the field after halftime. At one stretch, Georgia missed 12 straight 3-point attempts.

As the Georgia defense began to crumble down the stretch, the Aggies got one close-in shot after another. Coleman scored seven of A&M’s next nine points either at the rim or the foul line, with his final basket giving A&M a 64-53 lead with 4:08 left.

As time ran down on A&M’s fourth consecutive win and sixth in seven games, Washington found that his verbal sparring with the Georgia bench died down considerably.

“They got quiet on me,” he said. “I asked them, ‘Why aren’t we talking any more? You not talking now? You’re making the game boring.”