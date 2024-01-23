1) The big question remains, what’s Terry Bussey going to do? He’s still got two weeks to decide, but right now it looks favorable for A&M. LSU has always been the threat, but it doesn’t seem like momentum changed much after his visit over there, and he’ll be back the weekend before signing day. So, for the momentum, I like A&M here.

2) The question now is, what do you do with Bussey if you get him? Is he a corner or a wideout?

How about both? Numbers-wise, I kind of lean towards receiver right now, and I like the idea of having an explosive talent having the ball in his hand. But after the Polynesian Bowl, the heck with it. Let him play where he wants.

3) In an interesting turn of events, 5-star WR Ryan Williams (the #4 player in the nation) has cancelled his visit to Texas, which essentially kicks them to the curb. That leaves A&M and in-state Auburn and Alabama still alive. A&M is working hard to get him back on campus again before signing day, and if they can do that, then things get extremely interesting.

4) If, somehow, Mike Elko can close with Bussey AND Williams, that would be an incredible finish to a recruiting class that was getting mocked two months ago.

5) I’ve seen some complete waste of time conversation starter pieces on the SEC the last few days, and the latest was the alleged 10 best quarterbacks in the conference. It didn’t have Conner Weigman in it. That tells me the creator of said list is a moron. If a guy can complete 69% of his passes for 979 yards, 8 touchdowns and 2 interceptions in 3 1/2 games in a Jimbo Fisher offense, he’s pretty bleeping good.

6) Of course, Weigman is also in the top 10 in the early betting favorites for the 2024 Heisman, so someone is paying attention.







