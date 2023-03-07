This week, we're going to look at 10 players still in the transfer portal that could meet Texas A&M's remaining needs. Keep in mind, more players will enter the portal in May.

1. Gary Bryant Jr., WR, USC

Bryant had a really good season two years ago, when he caught 44 passes for 579 yards and 7 touchdowns. The coaching change to Lincoln Riley did him no favors, as he caught 2 passes for 15 yards in three games and decided to redshirt and transfer. He will visit A&M on March 24 and make his decision shortly thereafter. He’s similar to a number of current Aggie wideouts in terms of size (5-foot-11), but he’s a redshirt sophomore with Power 5 success — two things that should be a huge draw.

2. Joe Heffernan, LB, Dartmouth

Ok, you may not think an Ivy League vet screams “take”, but let’s look at it this way: if I said you could get a multi-year starter at linebacker who’s 6-foot-2, 230 pounds and had 98 tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss in just 10 games, what would you say then? That’s what I thought.

3. Juwan Mitchell, LB, Tennessee

Yes, it’s that Juwan Mitchell, the one that was at Texas. Who cares? He’s also a guy who racked up 43 tackles in 7 starts last year. He’s got size, he’s got game and he’s got SEC experience. And he can be around for a single season to help fill the gap as younger players get ready to play.

4. Ethan Carde, OL, Texas Tech

The options for tackles in the portal right now aren’t real hot. But Carde has four years of experience, is massive at 6-foot-8 and 320 pounds, and can play both tackle spots and guard.

5. Jeremiah Banks-Wall, OL, Bowling Green

A multi-year starter at left tackle for Bowling Green, Banks-Wall played three games last year and then decided to redshirt and transfer. He has three seasons of eligibility left.

6. Tyler Harrell, WR, Alabama

A&M and Harrell have been linked for months, and it just makes sense. The speedster started off at Louisville, where he was recruited by — drum roll, maestro — Bobby Petrino. The Aggies want to get the ball down the field more, and Harrell averaged nearly 30 yards a catch in 2021. He knows the scheme and has a couple of years left. It makes a lot of sense for there to be mutual interest.

7. Quincy Brown, WR, TCU

Brown brings size, at 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds. He’s also got plenty of eligibility left, as he’s a redshirt sophomore. He started off last season well, with two of his three catches for touchdowns, but then suffered a knee injury and missed the remainder of the season. With only Moose Muhammad, Raymond Cottrell and Noah Thomas above 6 feet tall at receiver, A&M could use another big body.

8. Caleb Ducking, WR, Mississippi State

This one is painfully obvious in terms of a fit. He’s a senior; he’s 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds and caught 46 passes for 477 yards and 8 TD last year. A&M needs receiver depth and an SEC West veteran would be a nice fit.

9. CJ Rias, LB, South Alabama

The Aggies need explosiveness at linebacker, as well as a veteran presence. Rias only had 36 tackles last year, but 11 tackles for loss and 4 sacks. That qualifies as explosive.

10. Brey Walker, OL, Oklahoma