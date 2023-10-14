As Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1 SEC) prepares to take on Tennessee (4-1, 1-1 SEC) this afternoon, here are the Vols you need to know:

Joe Milton leads the fast-paced Tennessee offense.

1. QB Joe Milton III

2023 stats: 101-160 (63.1%), 1,164 yards, 9 TD, 3 INT Milton, known for having the strongest arm in college football, has been more of a short-to-intermediate passer this season. He tends to get the ball out quick and let the receivers do the work. But will he unleash the big arm today against a secondary that has fits with the deep ball? Count on it.

2. RBs Jaylen Wright, Jabari Small and Dylan Sampson

2023 stats: Wright, 61 carries, 435 yards (7.1 YPC), 1 TD; Small, 51 carries, 317 yards (6 YPC), 2 TD; Sampson, 36 carries, 248 yards (6.9 YPC), 6 TD Ok, this list will be more than five, but the three-headed monster that Tennessee has in the backfield can't be overlooked. These are the guys who make the offense go. Wright is the bellcow, but all three have had big games so far this season.

3. LB Aaron Beasley

2023 stats: 33 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks Tennessee's leading tackler is a player who will have to play a big role against A&M's running game and has been a pretty consistent blitzer to add to the Vols pass rush. He's UT's version of Edgerrin Cooper, a linebacker who has the ability to make plays everywhere.

4. DE James Pearce Jr.

2023 stats: 10 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 5 sacks Pearce's stats are amazing. Only 10 tackles, but 70% of those are behind the line of scrimmage. A speedy edge rusher, he's given opponents fits all season. A&M's tackles will have their hands full with him.



5. DE Tyler Baron