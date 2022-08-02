A&M adds another power leg in Ethan Moczulski

Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 185 pounds

2021 stats (at Mead, Wash. Mt. Spokane High School): 13-20 in field goals (long of 49); 40-42 extra point attempts; Army All-American; 3-star recruit according to Rivals.com

Projected 2022 role: Backup placekicker

The Aggies have had a very successful run of field goal kickers over the past decade and hope Moczulski will eventually continue it. He's got a huge leg, but needs to work on his accuracy. He should have time to do just that, as Caden Davis will handle the kicking duties barring injury.



