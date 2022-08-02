 AggieYell - A&M adds another power leg in Ethan Moczulski
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-02 15:42:36 -0500') }} football Edit

A&M adds another power leg in Ethan Moczulski

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

AggieYell.com continues its series on members of the 2022 Texas A&M football team with a look at kicker Ethan Moczulski.

Ethan Moczulski is another in a line of strong-legged kickers to sign with the Aggies.
Ethan Moczulski is another in a line of strong-legged kickers to sign with the Aggies. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 185 pounds

2021 stats (at Mead, Wash. Mt. Spokane High School): 13-20 in field goals (long of 49); 40-42 extra point attempts; Army All-American; 3-star recruit according to Rivals.com

Projected 2022 role: Backup placekicker

The Aggies have had a very successful run of field goal kickers over the past decade and hope Moczulski will eventually continue it. He's got a huge leg, but needs to work on his accuracy. He should have time to do just that, as Caden Davis will handle the kicking duties barring injury.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}