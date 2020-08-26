 AggieYell - A&M by the (new) numbers: #25, Deondre Jackson
A&M by the (new) numbers: #25, Deondre Jackson

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
@mbpRivals

AggieYell.com's series on the members of the 2020 Texas A&M football team who arrived at the midterm continues with number 25, Deondre Jackson.

Deondre Jackson racked up 20 touchdowns in his senior season. (Rivals.com)

Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 230 pounds

2019 stats (at Stone Mountain, Ga., Stephenson High School): 183 carries, 1,220 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Projected 2020 role: Backup running back

Jackson was A&M's first running back commit in 2020 and never looked back in spite of some impressive offers. After a junior season shortened by a knee injury, he averaged 6.67 yards a carry and was an All-State selection. He's got some size to go with some speed and could compete for the backup role filled by Cordarrian Richardson last year.

