AggieYell - A&M by the (new) numbers: #25, Deondre Jackson

A&M by the (new) numbers: #25, Deondre Jackson
AggieYell.com's series on the members of the 2020 Texas A&M football team who arrived at the midterm continues with number 25, Deondre Jackson.
Class: Freshman
Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 230 pounds
2019 stats (at Stone Mountain, Ga., Stephenson High School): 183 carries, 1,220 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Projected 2020 role: Backup running back
Jackson was A&M's first running back commit in 2020 and never looked back in spite of some impressive offers. After a junior season shortened by a knee injury, he averaged 6.67 yards a carry and was an All-State selection. He's got some size to go with some speed and could compete for the backup role filled by Cordarrian Richardson last year.