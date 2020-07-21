AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: Wright makes the switch to offense

A&M by the numbers: Wright makes the switch to offense
AggieYell.com's look at the 2020 Texas A&M football team by their uniform numbers continues with #42, tight end Max Wright.
Class: Redshirt sophomore
Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 265 pounds
2019 stats: 1 tackle in 3 games; redshirted
Projected 2020 role: Competing for playing time at tight end
Had Wright not suffered an injury early on last season, we probably wouldn't be getting to him until the 90s. But the emergence of DeMarvin Leal and a need for a consistent blocking tight end has led to Wright switching sides of the ball. He's shown in the offseason that he's healthy, can run and can catch, but what the Aggies need is a tight end who can move out a defensive end or linebacker. If he can do that, he'll be on the field quite a bit.