AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: Wright makes the switch to offense

Class: Redshirt sophomore

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 265 pounds

2019 stats: 1 tackle in 3 games; redshirted

Projected 2020 role: Competing for playing time at tight end

Had Wright not suffered an injury early on last season, we probably wouldn't be getting to him until the 90s. But the emergence of DeMarvin Leal and a need for a consistent blocking tight end has led to Wright switching sides of the ball. He's shown in the offseason that he's healthy, can run and can catch, but what the Aggies need is a tight end who can move out a defensive end or linebacker. If he can do that, he'll be on the field quite a bit.