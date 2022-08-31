A&M's offense vs. SHSU's defense
AggieYell.com begins its coverage of Texas A&M's season opener against Sam Houston State University with a look at the Aggie offense against the Bearkats defense.
Texas A&M projected depth chart
QB: #13, Haynes King; RS-So.; 6-3, 205
#14, Max Johnson; Jr.-TR.; 6-5, 220
RB: #6, Devon Achane; Jr.; 5-9, 185
#4, Amari Daniels; So.; 5-8, 200
FB: #24, Earnest Crownover; RS-Jr.-TR.; 6-3, 230
TE: #42, Max Wright; RS-Sr.; 6-4, 255
#19, Jake Johnson, Fr.; 6-5, 235
TE: #11, Blake Smith; RS-So.; 6-4, 255
#18, Donovan Green; Fr.; 6-4, 235
WR: #1, Evan Stewart; Fr.; 5-11, 170
#5, Jalen Preston; RS-Sr.; 6-2, 220
SLOT: #0, Ainias Smith; Sr.; 5-10, 190
#8, Yulkeith Brown; So.; 5-10, 175
WR: #2, Chase Lane; RS-Jr.; 6, 195
#7, Moose Muhammad; RS-So.; 6-1, 195
LT: #60, Trey Zuhn; RS-Fr.; 6-6, 320
#78, Dametrious Crownover; RS-Fr.; 6-6, 300
LG: #74, Aki Ogunbiyi; RS-So.; 6-4, 320
#66, Jordan Spasojevic-Moko; RS-So.-TR.; 6-5, 320
C: #61, Bryce Foster; So.; 6-5, 325 OR #77 Matthew Wykoff; RS-Fr.; 6-6, 330
RG: #64, Layden Robinson; RS-Jr.; 6-4, 330
#70, Josh Bankhead; RS-So.; 6-5, 305
RT: #76, Deuce Fatheree; So.; 6-8, 325
#59, PJ Williams; Fr.; 6-4, 285
Sam Houston depth chart
DE: #94, Jevon Leon; Jr.; 6-3 255
#11, Chris Murray; RS-Fr.; 6-3, 255
DT: #98, Ellison Hubbard; Gr.-TR.; 6-2, 285
#92, Lloyd Murray; RS-So.; 6-2, 300
DT: #97, Chris Scott; RS-Jr.; 6-1, 280
#45, Tyler Moore; Gr.-TR.; 6-1, 250
JACK: #33, Markel Perry; RS-Sr.; 6-2, 220
#34, Toby Ndukwe; Gr.-TR.; 6-3, 250
LB: #8, Sincere Jackson; Jr.-TR; 6-2, 225
#10, Jaylen Phillips; So.; 6-2, 225
LB: #1 Trevor Williams; Sr.; 5-9, 205
#14, Kavian Gaither; So.; 6, 200
NICKEL: #4, Isaiah Downes; RS-Sr.; 6, 180
#0, Da’Veawn Armstead; So.; 6-1, 180
CB: #9, Jordan Morris; RS-Jr.-TR.; 6-1, 180
#19, Emon Allen; RS-Fr.; 5-9, 165
S: #25, BJ Foster; Gr.-TR.; 6-2, 200
#12, Donovan Adkins; So.-TR; 6, 185
S: #5, Darrel Hawkins-Williams; RS-So.; 5-10, 190
#16, Daniel North; RS-So.; 5-11, 185
CB: #2, Kameryn Alexander; Jr.; 6, 185
#20, David Fisher; RS-Fr.; 6, 175
Texas A&M returning statistical leaders (2021 stats)
Passing: King, 22-33, 300 yards, 2 TD, 3 INT
Rushing: Achane, 130 carries, 910 yards (7 YPC), 9 TD
Daniels, 20 carries, 119 yards (6 YPC), 1 TD
Receiving: Smith, 47 catches, 509 yards (10.8 YPC), 6 TD
Achane, 24 catches, 261 yards (10.9 YPC), 1 TD
Preston, 17 catches, 255 yards (15 YPC), 2 TD
Sam Houston returning statistical leaders (2021 stats)
Tackles: Williams, 78
Perry, 40
Leon, 31
Tackles for loss: Perry, 15
Leon, 6.5
Williams, 5.5
Sacks: Perry, 5
Williams, 1
Interceptions: Alexander, 2
Introducing the Aggie offense
The Aggie offense looks considerably different from the last time we saw it. King is back at quarterback, replacing Zach Calzada (who replaced him); Devon Achane starts with Isaiah Spiller in the NFL. The Aggies have a new left side of the offensive line, new tight ends and, most visibly, new receivers. One of those new receivers, Stewart, will start while Chris Marshall and Noah Thomas should get serious playing time.
Offensive moves to watch for
Rotations at wideout and tight end. The Aggies could rotate as many as nine players at wideout — Stewart, Smith, Lane, Preston, Muhammad, Brown, Marshall, Thomas and Devin Price — and should rotate at least four — Wright, Smith, Green and Jake Johnson — at tight end.
Introducing the SHSU defense
Sam Houston is breaking in a largely new defense, but it has been reinforced by transfers from FBS programs including SMU, TCU, Colorado State and Texas. The best player on the defense, however, remains Perry, who is essentially a standup rush end. He is not only a preseason All-WAC selection, but was the preseason All-WAC player of the year. He and middle linebacker Trevor Williams, a preseason All-WAC selection himself, are the heart and soul of the Bearkats defense.
The secondary should be a strength, with the return of Speedy Alexander (another preseason All-WAC pick) and the arrival of Texas transfer BJ Foster at safety.
What the Aggies want to do
Operate the offense efficiently, minimize mistakes and get a lot of players in the game. This should be an opportunity for King to get comfortable with a lot of receivers and tight ends, and for Achane to get a lot of yards quickly and then turn the carries over to Daniels and LJ Johnson. The objective here shouldn’t be just to win, but to continue to refine the offense so it is much sharper when more serious competition comes calling.
What Sam Houston wants to do
Continue the work of meshing a defense with a lot of new players. The Bearkats are starting a lot of new players, including a number who weren’t even with the program last year. It’s not easy getting a lot of moving parts to mesh, so Sam Houston’s biggest goal will be operating effectively as a unit. They know the odds of slowing down or stopping A&M’s offense are pretty slim, but they can use this as an opportunity to prepare for their final season of WAC play before moving to Conference USA.