AggieYell.com begins its coverage of Texas A&M's season opener against Sam Houston State University with a look at the Aggie offense against the Bearkats defense.

Haynes King returns to his starting role at quarterback.

Texas A&M projected depth chart

QB: #13, Haynes King; RS-So.; 6-3, 205 #14, Max Johnson; Jr.-TR.; 6-5, 220 RB: #6, Devon Achane; Jr.; 5-9, 185 #4, Amari Daniels; So.; 5-8, 200 FB: #24, Earnest Crownover; RS-Jr.-TR.; 6-3, 230 TE: #42, Max Wright; RS-Sr.; 6-4, 255 #19, Jake Johnson, Fr.; 6-5, 235 TE: #11, Blake Smith; RS-So.; 6-4, 255 #18, Donovan Green; Fr.; 6-4, 235

WR: #1, Evan Stewart; Fr.; 5-11, 170 #5, Jalen Preston; RS-Sr.; 6-2, 220 SLOT: #0, Ainias Smith; Sr.; 5-10, 190 #8, Yulkeith Brown; So.; 5-10, 175 WR: #2, Chase Lane; RS-Jr.; 6, 195 #7, Moose Muhammad; RS-So.; 6-1, 195



LT: #60, Trey Zuhn; RS-Fr.; 6-6, 320 #78, Dametrious Crownover; RS-Fr.; 6-6, 300 LG: #74, Aki Ogunbiyi; RS-So.; 6-4, 320 #66, Jordan Spasojevic-Moko; RS-So.-TR.; 6-5, 320 C: #61, Bryce Foster; So.; 6-5, 325 OR #77 Matthew Wykoff; RS-Fr.; 6-6, 330 RG: #64, Layden Robinson; RS-Jr.; 6-4, 330 #70, Josh Bankhead; RS-So.; 6-5, 305 RT: #76, Deuce Fatheree; So.; 6-8, 325 #59, PJ Williams; Fr.; 6-4, 285

Sam Houston depth chart

Markel Perry is the WAC preseason defensive player of the year.

DE: #94, Jevon Leon; Jr.; 6-3 255 #11, Chris Murray; RS-Fr.; 6-3, 255 DT: #98, Ellison Hubbard; Gr.-TR.; 6-2, 285 #92, Lloyd Murray; RS-So.; 6-2, 300 DT: #97, Chris Scott; RS-Jr.; 6-1, 280 #45, Tyler Moore; Gr.-TR.; 6-1, 250 JACK: #33, Markel Perry; RS-Sr.; 6-2, 220 #34, Toby Ndukwe; Gr.-TR.; 6-3, 250

LB: #8, Sincere Jackson; Jr.-TR; 6-2, 225 #10, Jaylen Phillips; So.; 6-2, 225 LB: #1 Trevor Williams; Sr.; 5-9, 205 #14, Kavian Gaither; So.; 6, 200

NICKEL: #4, Isaiah Downes; RS-Sr.; 6, 180 #0, Da’Veawn Armstead; So.; 6-1, 180 CB: #9, Jordan Morris; RS-Jr.-TR.; 6-1, 180 #19, Emon Allen; RS-Fr.; 5-9, 165 S: #25, BJ Foster; Gr.-TR.; 6-2, 200 #12, Donovan Adkins; So.-TR; 6, 185 S: #5, Darrel Hawkins-Williams; RS-So.; 5-10, 190 #16, Daniel North; RS-So.; 5-11, 185 CB: #2, Kameryn Alexander; Jr.; 6, 185 #20, David Fisher; RS-Fr.; 6, 175

Texas A&M returning statistical leaders (2021 stats)

Passing: King, 22-33, 300 yards, 2 TD, 3 INT Rushing: Achane, 130 carries, 910 yards (7 YPC), 9 TD Daniels, 20 carries, 119 yards (6 YPC), 1 TD Receiving: Smith, 47 catches, 509 yards (10.8 YPC), 6 TD Achane, 24 catches, 261 yards (10.9 YPC), 1 TD Preston, 17 catches, 255 yards (15 YPC), 2 TD

Sam Houston returning statistical leaders (2021 stats)

Tackles: Williams, 78 Perry, 40 Leon, 31 Tackles for loss: Perry, 15 Leon, 6.5 Williams, 5.5 Sacks: Perry, 5 Williams, 1 Interceptions: Alexander, 2

Introducing the Aggie offense

The Aggie offense should go through Devon Achane.

The Aggie offense looks considerably different from the last time we saw it. King is back at quarterback, replacing Zach Calzada (who replaced him); Devon Achane starts with Isaiah Spiller in the NFL. The Aggies have a new left side of the offensive line, new tight ends and, most visibly, new receivers. One of those new receivers, Stewart, will start while Chris Marshall and Noah Thomas should get serious playing time.

Offensive moves to watch for

Rotations at wideout and tight end. The Aggies could rotate as many as nine players at wideout — Stewart, Smith, Lane, Preston, Muhammad, Brown, Marshall, Thomas and Devin Price — and should rotate at least four — Wright, Smith, Green and Jake Johnson — at tight end.

Introducing the SHSU defense

Sam Houston is breaking in a largely new defense, but it has been reinforced by transfers from FBS programs including SMU, TCU, Colorado State and Texas. The best player on the defense, however, remains Perry, who is essentially a standup rush end. He is not only a preseason All-WAC selection, but was the preseason All-WAC player of the year. He and middle linebacker Trevor Williams, a preseason All-WAC selection himself, are the heart and soul of the Bearkats defense. The secondary should be a strength, with the return of Speedy Alexander (another preseason All-WAC pick) and the arrival of Texas transfer BJ Foster at safety.

What the Aggies want to do

Operate the offense efficiently, minimize mistakes and get a lot of players in the game. This should be an opportunity for King to get comfortable with a lot of receivers and tight ends, and for Achane to get a lot of yards quickly and then turn the carries over to Daniels and LJ Johnson. The objective here shouldn’t be just to win, but to continue to refine the offense so it is much sharper when more serious competition comes calling.

What Sam Houston wants to do