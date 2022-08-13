 AggieYell - A year early, LT Overton arrives in Aggieland
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-13 18:03:11 -0500') }} football Edit

A year early, LT Overton arrives in Aggieland

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

AggieYell.com's series on members of the 2022 Texas A&M football team continues with a look at defensive end LT Overton.

LT Overton doesn't look like he should be in the class of 2023.
LT Overton doesn't look like he should be in the class of 2023.

Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 280 pounds

2021 stats (at Milton, Ga., High School): 54 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, 6 passes broken up; 5-star recruit according to Rivals.com

Projected 2022 role: Backup defensive end

Overton decided late in the process that he'd re-classify as a 2022 prospect and committed to A&M in April, giving the Aggies six 5-stars in the class. His numbers dipped his junior season at Milton after racking up an insane 21.5 sacks as a sophomore because he was repeatedly double- or triple-teamed by opponents. He won't have that problem at A&M, but he likely won't start this year either. All the same, he has shown he's not overmatched when competing with the rest of A&M's elite defensive line, so he may be on the field this year when he should be getting ready for his senior year of high school.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}