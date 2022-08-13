A year early, LT Overton arrives in Aggieland

Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 280 pounds

2021 stats (at Milton, Ga., High School): 54 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, 6 passes broken up; 5-star recruit according to Rivals.com

Projected 2022 role: Backup defensive end

Overton decided late in the process that he'd re-classify as a 2022 prospect and committed to A&M in April, giving the Aggies six 5-stars in the class. His numbers dipped his junior season at Milton after racking up an insane 21.5 sacks as a sophomore because he was repeatedly double- or triple-teamed by opponents. He won't have that problem at A&M, but he likely won't start this year either. All the same, he has shown he's not overmatched when competing with the rest of A&M's elite defensive line, so he may be on the field this year when he should be getting ready for his senior year of high school.