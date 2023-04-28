Achane was one of the first handful of running backs selected in the 2023 NFL Draft, after Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs went off the board in the first round Thursday night. That left Achane in prime position to be a second-day pick, which was ensured when the Dolphins took him in the third round, with the 84th pick overall.

Achane began his Aggie career behind Isaiah Spiller and Ainias Smith on the depth chart during his freshman season, but his explosiveness was too much to keep him on the sidelines. After Spiller was injured in the 2021 Orange Bowl, Achane stepped in and carried the ball 12 times for 140 yards and two touchdowns, winning the game's MVP award. Now, he'll call that same field home in his professional career.

Achane's junior season merited All-SEC honors, as he carried the ball 196 times for 1,102 yards (5.6 YPC) and 8 touchdowns. He also caught 36 passes for 196 yards and another 3 scores, and returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

He saved his best for last, setting a career high for carries (38) and yards (215) in A&M's 38-23 upset win over then-No. 5 LSU. Achane, who had missed the previous two games with an ankle injury, was less than 100% for that game but willed his way to a legendary performance.

“Devon is a matchup problem for defenses and special teams," Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said. "He is an all-around football player who just happens to have world-class speed. He has natural ball skills as a receiver and caught a lot of balls for us. He will be a three-down back. He has great patience running between the tackles and people underestimate his strength and balance. He’s a good pass blocker, he’s tough and physical. On special teams, he is a dynamic kick returner. The area that is not talked about when it comes to Devon is his ability to pick things up. He is highly intelligent and is an easy guy to coach. I expect him to be a great professional player.”

For his Agggie career, Achane ran for 2,376 yards (6.4 YPC) and 21 touchdowns. He also caught 65 passes for 554 yards and another 5 scores, and returned two kicks for touchdowns, including one against then-No.1 Alabama in 2021.