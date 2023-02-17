Aggie baseball preview: Pitching staff
With No. 5 Texas A&M's baseball season ready to begin, AY takes a look at the team's pitching staff.
Weekend starters
Friday: Junior RHP Nathan Dettmer (6-3, 4.99 ERA in 2022)
Saturday: Sophomore LHP Troy Wansing (4-4, 5.44 ERA at Purdue in 2022)
Sunday: Sophomore RHP Chris Cortez (6-3, 4.91 ERA in 25 games, 1 start, in 2022)
Don't be fooled by the inflated ERAs; that was a constant throughout college baseball last year. The Aggies are going to put a rotation of power arms out there and see if opponents can keep up.
Dettmer is one regarded as one of the top pitching prospects in the nation and can pump his fastball up there in the high 90s. Wansing throws in the mid-90s and has a pretty refined repertoire with a good change up and solid command of his breaking pitches. Cortez is pure gas. A middle reliever last year, the Las Vegas native was always projected as a starter and his chance is now. His fastball touches triple digits and, if pitching coach Nate Yeskie has helped him with his command, Cortez could be a real problem for SEC hitters.
Projected mid-week starters
Junior RHP Wyatt Tucker (no record, 4.79 ERA in 20 1/3 innings and 10 games, 2 starts, in 2022)
Junior LHP Brandyn Garcia (4-7, 7.15 ERA at Quinnipiac in 2022)
Freshman LHP Justin Lampkin
This could be an area where the Aggies make some changes as the season progresses, like they did last year. Mid-week starters can sort of be a play by feel situation, and that's certainly true here. Tucker had a limited role last year, but could be someone who is asked to step up this year. Garcia has some bad numbers, but the Aggies like his potential. Lampkin, out of Corpus Christi, has an impressive pitch repertoire and a good fastball -- a requirement, it seems, on this staff -- but has dealt with arm issues in the past.
Huge RHP Max Debiec (6-foot-7, 220 pounds), a transfer from Washington, has dealt with arm issues as well and did not pitch for the Huskies. If he can get healthy and gets his stuff back, he could be a factor. RHP Josh Stewart, who pitched for Texas in his freshman season (1 start, 4.68 ERA in 11 2/3 innings) could get a look too.
Bullpen
Projected closer: Junior LHP Will Johnson (3-1, 3.25 ERA, 4 saves in 2022)
Senior LHP Matt Dillard (5-6, 4.93 ERA in 15 games, all starts, at Sam Houston in 2022)
Senior RHP Carson Lambert (6-3, 3.46 ERA, 1 save at USC in 2022)
Sophomore RHP Brad Rudis (3-0, 5.22 ERA, 3 saves in 2022)
Junior Jaren Warwick (1-0, 5.68 ERA at Incarnate Word in 2021)
Freshman LHP Shane Sdao
Sophomore RHP Robert Hogan (3-1, 4.91 ERA, 2 saves in 2022)
A&M has to replace Moo Menefee and Jacob Palisch in the back end of the bullpen, and it could be that another PAC-12 transfer takes over Palisch's role as the high leverage reliever. Lambert had an excellent season at USC last year and could be called on to provide some big outs. Dillard could be a mid-week starter, since he was a starter at SHSU, but he slots in well here. He doesn't have overwhelming stuff and relies more on his offspeed pitches, but he could consistently get 6 outs for A&M. Warwick didn't pitch last year, but it will be interesting to see what his fastball/slider mix can do in the Aggie bullpen.
The Aggies do return some pitchers who were counted on in critical situations last year. Johnson is a power lefty who should get the first crack at the closer's role this year after picking up 4 saves last season. Rudis got the nod in both the postseason last year multiple times and responded well. He should get the ball a lot this season. Hogan has a big arm, but control remains a concern for him. He's also listed at an RHP/OF on the roster, so he may shift over to hitting. Sdao is another power lefty with a huge upside and could see more opportunities as he gets comfortable.