With No. 5 Texas A&M's baseball season ready to begin, AY takes a look at the team's pitching staff.

Nathan Dettmer is the undisputed ace of the Aggie staff in 2023. (Texas A&M athletics)

Weekend starters

Friday: Junior RHP Nathan Dettmer (6-3, 4.99 ERA in 2022) Saturday: Sophomore LHP Troy Wansing (4-4, 5.44 ERA at Purdue in 2022) Sunday: Sophomore RHP Chris Cortez (6-3, 4.91 ERA in 25 games, 1 start, in 2022) Don't be fooled by the inflated ERAs; that was a constant throughout college baseball last year. The Aggies are going to put a rotation of power arms out there and see if opponents can keep up. Dettmer is one regarded as one of the top pitching prospects in the nation and can pump his fastball up there in the high 90s. Wansing throws in the mid-90s and has a pretty refined repertoire with a good change up and solid command of his breaking pitches. Cortez is pure gas. A middle reliever last year, the Las Vegas native was always projected as a starter and his chance is now. His fastball touches triple digits and, if pitching coach Nate Yeskie has helped him with his command, Cortez could be a real problem for SEC hitters.

Projected mid-week starters

Junior RHP Wyatt Tucker (no record, 4.79 ERA in 20 1/3 innings and 10 games, 2 starts, in 2022) Junior LHP Brandyn Garcia (4-7, 7.15 ERA at Quinnipiac in 2022) Freshman LHP Justin Lampkin This could be an area where the Aggies make some changes as the season progresses, like they did last year. Mid-week starters can sort of be a play by feel situation, and that's certainly true here. Tucker had a limited role last year, but could be someone who is asked to step up this year. Garcia has some bad numbers, but the Aggies like his potential. Lampkin, out of Corpus Christi, has an impressive pitch repertoire and a good fastball -- a requirement, it seems, on this staff -- but has dealt with arm issues in the past. Huge RHP Max Debiec (6-foot-7, 220 pounds), a transfer from Washington, has dealt with arm issues as well and did not pitch for the Huskies. If he can get healthy and gets his stuff back, he could be a factor. RHP Josh Stewart, who pitched for Texas in his freshman season (1 start, 4.68 ERA in 11 2/3 innings) could get a look too.

Bullpen