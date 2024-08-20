The Aggies, who are ranked in the top 15 of most early preseason polls, will play a tough non-conference slate, starting with UCF of the Big 12 on Nov. 4. Ohio State, who lost to A&M in Columbus last year, will make a return visit to Reed Arena Nov. 15. The Aggies will also play three opponents from a pool of Creighton, Oregon, Houston, San Diego State, Alabama, Rutgers and Notre Dame at the Players Era Festival Nov. 26-29.

A&M returns home to play Wake Forest in the SEC/ACC Challenge Dec. 3, then plays Texas Tech in the Coast to Coast Challenge in Fort Worth Dec. 8. Six days later, the Aggies will play Purdue in Indianapolis as part of the 2024 Indy Classic.

The SEC schedule starts with a bang, with Texas coming to Reed Arena Jan. 4. After a road trip to Oklahoma, the Aggies return to Reed to face Alabama Jan. 11. A&M then makes the quick turnaround to Lexington to play Kentucky, either on Jan. 14 or 15.

The Aggies will play home and home games with Texas, Oklahoma and LSU, while playing Ole Miss, Kentucky, South Carolina, Mississippi State, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Auburn and Florida once.



