Aggie hoops learns 24-25 SEC foes, has full schedule
Texas A&M basketball will have an eventful schedule this season, starting in Orlando, traveling to Las Vegas in November and tipping off its SEC schedule against arch-nemesis Texas.
The Aggies, who are ranked in the top 15 of most early preseason polls, will play a tough non-conference slate, starting with UCF of the Big 12 on Nov. 4. Ohio State, who lost to A&M in Columbus last year, will make a return visit to Reed Arena Nov. 15. The Aggies will also play three opponents from a pool of Creighton, Oregon, Houston, San Diego State, Alabama, Rutgers and Notre Dame at the Players Era Festival Nov. 26-29.
A&M returns home to play Wake Forest in the SEC/ACC Challenge Dec. 3, then plays Texas Tech in the Coast to Coast Challenge in Fort Worth Dec. 8. Six days later, the Aggies will play Purdue in Indianapolis as part of the 2024 Indy Classic.
The SEC schedule starts with a bang, with Texas coming to Reed Arena Jan. 4. After a road trip to Oklahoma, the Aggies return to Reed to face Alabama Jan. 11. A&M then makes the quick turnaround to Lexington to play Kentucky, either on Jan. 14 or 15.
The Aggies will play home and home games with Texas, Oklahoma and LSU, while playing Ole Miss, Kentucky, South Carolina, Mississippi State, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Auburn and Florida once.
Texas A&M basketball 2024-25 schedule
Nov. 4: @UCF (Orlando, Fla.)
Nov. 8: Texas A&M Commerce
Nov. 11: Lamar
Nov. 15: Ohio State
Nov. 20: Southern
Nov. 26-29 Players Era Festival: (Las Vegas)
Dec. 3: Wake Forest
Dec. 8: Texas Tech (Fort Worth)
Dec. 14: Purdue (Indianapolis)
Dec. 20: Houston Christian
Dec. 28: Abilene Christian
Jan. 4: Texas
Jan. 7 or 8: @Oklahoma
Jan. 11: Alabama
Jan. 14 or 15: @Kentucky
Jan. 18: LSU
Jan. 21 or 22: @Ole Miss
Jan. 25: @Texas
Jan. 28 or 29: Oklahoma
Feb. 1: @South Carolina
Feb. 8: @Missouri
Feb. 11 or 12: Georgia
Feb. 15: Arkansas
Feb. 18 or 19: @Mississippi State
Feb. 22: Tennessee
Feb. 25 or 26: Vanderbilt
March 1: @Florida
March 4 or 5: Auburn
March 8: LSU