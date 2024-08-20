PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0wMDhQREdRWTVIJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTAwOFBER1FZNUgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Aggie hoops learns 24-25 SEC foes, has full schedule

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

Texas A&M basketball will have an eventful schedule this season, starting in Orlando, traveling to Las Vegas in November and tipping off its SEC schedule against arch-nemesis Texas.

The Aggies, who are ranked in the top 15 of most early preseason polls, will play a tough non-conference slate, starting with UCF of the Big 12 on Nov. 4. Ohio State, who lost to A&M in Columbus last year, will make a return visit to Reed Arena Nov. 15. The Aggies will also play three opponents from a pool of Creighton, Oregon, Houston, San Diego State, Alabama, Rutgers and Notre Dame at the Players Era Festival Nov. 26-29.

A&M returns home to play Wake Forest in the SEC/ACC Challenge Dec. 3, then plays Texas Tech in the Coast to Coast Challenge in Fort Worth Dec. 8. Six days later, the Aggies will play Purdue in Indianapolis as part of the 2024 Indy Classic.

The SEC schedule starts with a bang, with Texas coming to Reed Arena Jan. 4. After a road trip to Oklahoma, the Aggies return to Reed to face Alabama Jan. 11. A&M then makes the quick turnaround to Lexington to play Kentucky, either on Jan. 14 or 15.

The Aggies will play home and home games with Texas, Oklahoma and LSU, while playing Ole Miss, Kentucky, South Carolina, Mississippi State, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Auburn and Florida once.


Texas A&M basketball 2024-25 schedule

Nov. 4: @UCF (Orlando, Fla.)

Nov. 8: Texas A&M Commerce

Nov. 11: Lamar

Nov. 15: Ohio State

Nov. 20: Southern

Nov. 26-29 Players Era Festival: (Las Vegas)

Dec. 3: Wake Forest

Dec. 8: Texas Tech (Fort Worth)

Dec. 14: Purdue (Indianapolis)

Dec. 20: Houston Christian

Dec. 28: Abilene Christian

Jan. 4: Texas

Jan. 7 or 8: @Oklahoma

Jan. 11: Alabama

Jan. 14 or 15: @Kentucky

Jan. 18: LSU

Jan. 21 or 22: @Ole Miss

Jan. 25: @Texas

Jan. 28 or 29: Oklahoma

Feb. 1: @South Carolina

Feb. 8: @Missouri

Feb. 11 or 12: Georgia

Feb. 15: Arkansas

Feb. 18 or 19: @Mississippi State

Feb. 22: Tennessee

Feb. 25 or 26: Vanderbilt

March 1: @Florida

March 4 or 5: Auburn

March 8: LSU

