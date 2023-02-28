A lot of excitement. This is a largely revamped group -- even the position coach has changed, with Daymeune Craig taking back over. It's still a little short-handed, after A&M lost some ineffective players from last year, so the three newcomers will get plenty of work.

Stewart, Muhammad and Ainias Smith seem set as starters. Muhammad will likely move outside and Ainias will take back over in the slot.

Stewart had some trouble with drops last year, so this spring will be a matter of adjusting to a new scheme (as it will be with everyone) and just working on reps. He's proven he's a play-maker; now he can make the next step and become a true game-changer.

The return of Ainias was likely A&M's biggest win of the winter. They get back a veteran who has proven he can make big plays and is a reliable target. His presence strengthens the group immensely, and he could get a lot of passes thrown his way in Bobby Petrino's system.

Muhammad was one of the few pleasant surprises from last season, as he broke out in the second half of the year. He won't sit this season, as he completes what could be the best trio of starting receivers in the SEC. Even though he had the reputation of being a reliable possession receiver, he proved to be much more than that last year. Now he has to get used to being a full-time starter.

Noah Thomas is the biggest body of the group and he ended up getting a lot more playing time than expected. He'll be the fourth receiver, in all likelihood, and the Aggies need to find a way to get him the ball more in situations where he can go up and get it.

Tyrin Smith was one of three transfers, and he'll probably be another slot receiver. His numbers at UTEP were eye-opening: 71 catches, 1,039 yards (14.6 YPC) and 7 TD. He may not be big, but he can really run and is very dangerous in space.

The Aggies didn't have a wideout commit until the last day of the early signing period, and ended up with two beasts. Tease flipped from Arkansas right before signing day and Cottrell flipped from Georgia without saying a word. Both are on campus for spring ball and will be exciting to watch. Cottrell gives the Aggies another big body on the outside, and he'll back up either Stewart of Muhammad. Tease could be a slot, or an outside receiver or both. Regardless, they'll have to find ways to use him, because his speed is a huge asset.