Aggies add another elite 4-star RB to 2026 class

Texas A&M has its lightning to go with its thunder.

KJ Edwards spurned Texas to join the Aggies' 2026 recruiting class.

Carthage running back KJ Edwards, the second-ranked all-purpose back in the nation for the 2026 recruiting class, committed to the Aggies Tuesday afternoon. His decision comes two days after his official visit to A&M and before his planned final official visit to Texas, who had been the presumed leader for Edwards for months. Edwards played up to his high ranking in 2024, rushing for 1,789 yards and 23 touchdowns at a breath-taking 12.6 yards per carry. He added another 30 catches, 383 yards and 3 scores as Carthage won the Class 4A-Division II state championship. Edwards had a long offer list, but narrowed his official visits to Colorado, LSU, A&M and Texas. The Texas staff considered him a very strong lean, so the decision to commit well ahead of his planned Aug. 2 decision date, commit to the Aggies and do it before his official visit to Austin this weekend must have stunned them. The 5-foot-10, 195-pound running back joins fellow 4-star Jonathan Hatton Jr. pending additions to the Aggie running back room that will lose Le'Veon Moss, Amari Daniels and EJ Smith after this season. A&M now has 17 commits, with all but one of their offensive and defensive players being 4-star recruits. The Aggies are up to fourth overall in the Rivals.com national recruiting rankings after Edwards' commitment.

Analysis of A&M's newest commit