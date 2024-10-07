Aggies add commitment of fast-rising OL

Currently a 3-star, the 6-foot-5, 290-pound lineman seemed like he had his recruitment taken care of in early June when he committed to Minnesota. That commitment lasted about two weeks, but trips to Arkansas, Texas Tech and A&M were enough to get him to de-commit on June 23.

McGuire's recruitment really began to heat up in mid-August, when Florida and Ole Mis offered him. His performance early in the season caused his stock shoot through the roof, with three offers in the span of 24 hours Sept. 4 and 5. He added a TCU offer Sept. 18 and took an official visit to Auburn Sept. 21.

His most recent offers came Sept. 30, when USC and, finally, A&M offered. He was on campus for A&M's 41-10 rout of Missouri Sept. 5, and that was enough to convince him to commit Monday.

The Aggies now have 22 commits and a big offensive line haul. McGuire joins Jonte Newman, Marcus Garcia, Connor Carty, Tyler Thomas and Josh Moses as commits for the 2025 class.