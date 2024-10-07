Aggies add commitment of fast-rising OL

This commitment story and analysis is brought to you by Branch & Dhillon, P.C.!
The past few months have been busy ones for Midlothian guard Nelson McGuire. A wild few weeks was capped Monday with a commitment to Texas A&M.
Currently a 3-star, the 6-foot-5, 290-pound lineman seemed like he had his recruitment taken care of in early June when he committed to Minnesota. That commitment lasted about two weeks, but trips to Arkansas, Texas Tech and A&M were enough to get him to de-commit on June 23.
McGuire's recruitment really began to heat up in mid-August, when Florida and Ole Mis offered him. His performance early in the season caused his stock shoot through the roof, with three offers in the span of 24 hours Sept. 4 and 5. He added a TCU offer Sept. 18 and took an official visit to Auburn Sept. 21.
His most recent offers came Sept. 30, when USC and, finally, A&M offered. He was on campus for A&M's 41-10 rout of Missouri Sept. 5, and that was enough to convince him to commit Monday.
The Aggies now have 22 commits and a big offensive line haul. McGuire joins Jonte Newman, Marcus Garcia, Connor Carty, Tyler Thomas and Josh Moses as commits for the 2025 class.
Analysis of A&M's newest commit
I see why McGuire has gotten plenty of attention recently. He's a very technically sound offensive lineman and has a really good frame with room to grow.
He's playing left tackle right now and I'm curious to see where he will play at the next level. He's certainly capable of playing inside or out, but he may have the footwork better suited to being a guard.
McGuire knows how to use his size to his advantage, getting his hands on opposing linemen and driving them. He also does well slant-blocking, and if a lineman isn't paying attention to him crashing down, they're going to get wiped out.
One thing I really liked was his overall intelligence. If he blocks someone and they're out of the play, he's moving to the next level to get someone else. He's also a solid pass blocker with good technique.
McGuire probably will get a boost in the rankings next time out, and deservedly so. You look for linemen with good fundamentals first and foremost, and he has that and the size to match. No wonder he's blown up the past two months.