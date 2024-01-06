Hill played the STAR position for the Gators, which is a combination of a slot corner and a nickel. He had the best season of his career in 2023, with 39 tackles, 2 sacks and a forced fumble. In 2022, he was the SEC defensive player of the week when he had 4 tackles, half a sack and a fumble recovery against Vanderbilt. Hill had 22 tackles and a pair of interceptions in 2022 as well.

A&M knew they needed to do something at corner in a big way, and stated to address it with the additions of Kansas State's Will Lee and Cal Poly's Donovan Saunders, but needed someone who had experience playing slot receivers. Hill fits that role perfectly, and defensive coordinator Jay Bateman definitely has some familiarity with him.

The Aggies aren't done adding corners, but it sure seems likely Hill will be in the rotation next fall.

