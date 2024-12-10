Aggies Add Veteran QB From the Portal

Aggie owned and operated Personal Injury Attorneys serving victims injured anywhere in Texas
Texas A&M has its first addition from the transfer portal for 2024-25, picking up a commitment from former UAB and Baylor quarterback Jacob Zeno Tuesday evening.
Zeno, who will be entering his seventh year of college football in 2025, is coming off a season where he missed all but four games due to injury. Zeno started the first four games of UAB's season, but was knocked out of the game against Navy on Sept. 28 and missed the rest of the year with a shoulder injury.
Before he was hurt, Zeno was completing 69.5% of his passes (82-118) and had thrown for 818 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions.
The best year of Zeno's career, by far, was 2023, when he completed 279 of 379 pass attempts (73.6%) for 3,126 yards, 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He was sacked 38 times in the last two seasons as UAB struggled with pass protection.
The 6-foot-4, 210-pound signal caller will be one of the oldest quarterbacks in FBS next season, and will be teamed with the youngest -- recent signee Brady Hart. Incumbent starter Marcel Reed, Miles O'Neill and Eli Morcos make up the remainder of the quarterback room.
Analysis of A&M's newest commit
Watching some film reminded me that Zeno, a San Antonio Jay product, has a huge arm. He can make all the throws, and has pretty good touch when he needs it. He's completed better than 70% of his passes over the past two seasons, so he's making the high-percentage and longer passes work.
What appeals to Collin Klein and A&M with Zeno is that he operated a system very similar to A&M's at UAB. They used a lot of RPO and relied on quick decisions from Zeno to get the ball out and to the right guy. He did that pretty well, but he can also be streaky and the interception numbers are higher than you want, especially from a guy in his sixth (soon to be seventh) season. He still has a lot of faith in that big arm, even when it's to his detriment.
Zeno can run the ball, too. The numbers don't show up, because sacks count as lost yards, but he can run the ball on designed quarterback carries and do some damage. He's got a good frame, and doesn't mind getting physical when he runs.
The Aggies weren't necessarily looking for someone to compete with Reed for the starting job, but they wanted someone with experience and proven success that they could turn to if need be. They believe they have that in Zeno and, unless someone very good enters the portal, the Aggies probably have their quarterback room for 2025 set.