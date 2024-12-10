Aggies Add Veteran QB From the Portal

Aggie owned and operated Personal Injury Attorneys serving victims injured anywhere in Texas​ Suffering an injury or losing a loved one in an accident is difficult enough without having to deal with insurance companies and possible litigation. You need someone who will serve as your advocate and allow you time to heal both physically and emotionally. This is why you need a dedicated personal injury plaintiff attorney from Branch & Dhillon, P.C.

Texas A&M has its first addition from the transfer portal for 2024-25, picking up a commitment from former UAB and Baylor quarterback Jacob Zeno Tuesday evening.

Jacob Zeno is heading back to Texas. (Associated Press photo)

Zeno, who will be entering his seventh year of college football in 2025, is coming off a season where he missed all but four games due to injury. Zeno started the first four games of UAB's season, but was knocked out of the game against Navy on Sept. 28 and missed the rest of the year with a shoulder injury. Before he was hurt, Zeno was completing 69.5% of his passes (82-118) and had thrown for 818 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions. The best year of Zeno's career, by far, was 2023, when he completed 279 of 379 pass attempts (73.6%) for 3,126 yards, 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He was sacked 38 times in the last two seasons as UAB struggled with pass protection. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound signal caller will be one of the oldest quarterbacks in FBS next season, and will be teamed with the youngest -- recent signee Brady Hart. Incumbent starter Marcel Reed, Miles O'Neill and Eli Morcos make up the remainder of the quarterback room.

Analysis of A&M's newest commit