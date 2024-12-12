Aggies Grab Second Portal Addition

Suffering an injury or losing a loved one in an accident is difficult enough without having to deal with insurance companies and possible litigation. You need someone who will serve as your advocate and allow you time to heal both physically and emotionally. This is why you need a dedicated personal injury plaintiff attorney from Branch & Dhillon, P.C.

Riley, a 4-star in the class of 2022, will be a redshirt junior next season. The 6-foot-6, 266-pound tight end has only caught three passes two-plus seasons, but two of them have been for touchdowns.

Riley has been primarily used as a blocker at Auburn, as he has appeared in 25 games over the past two seasons. The Aggies need a big-bodied tight end for their group, with the loss of redshirt senior Shane Calhoun and Jaden Platt's decision to transfer.

With the addition of Riley, the Aggies now have five tight ends on their 2025 roster: Riley, Theo Ohrstrom, Donovan Green, Kiotti Armstrong and Eric Karner. It is possible A&M could pursue another pass-catching tight end, with the Aggies expressing interest in Purdue's Max Klare.