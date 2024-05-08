Other programs were more than willing to overlook Bostick's lack of stats once he entered the portal on April 16. Ole Miss, Pitt, Houston, Iowa State and others offered him, but once the Aggies offered May 4, things moved rapidly. He visited College Station Monday and committed less than 48 hours later.

Like most skill position players at Iowa, Bostick's talents were essentially wasted. The Hawkeyes' leading receiver had a total of 299 receiving yards in 2023 -- and it was a tight end. The team's leading wideout, Kaleb Brown, caught 22 passes for 215 yards for a team that was a pathetic 130th in total offense in 2023.

Bostick, a 6-foot-2, 187-pound redshirt sophomore from Palatine, Ill., played in five games for the Hawkeyes last season but did not record any stats. A member of the recruiting class of 2022, Bostick endured multiple injuries during his first season in Iowa City and ended up redshirting.

Before Bostick's commitment, A&M's receiver corps consisted of Moose Muhammad, Noah Thomas, Jahdae Walker, Micah Tease, Cyrus Allen, Jabre Barber, Izaiah Williams, Ernest Campbell and Ashton Bethel-Roman. That's nine scholarship receivers, or, not nearly enough.

Add in that Muhammad and Walker are both seniors and Thomas is draft eligible, and the need to add more receivers is compounded. Barber is also a senior and his season is in doubt right now, adding more pressure to bring on more receivers. Then Williams, Campbell and Bethel-Roman are true freshmen (as is Terry Bussey, should he play receiver) and...you get the idea.

Bostick may not have any stats yet, but he has size and two years in a college strength & conditioning program. And the lack of stats isn't his fault; he had the misfortune of playing in an offense the Flintstones thought was ancient and useless, and he struggled with injuries.

Bostick has good size and looks like he's comfortable playing outside or in the slot, which is something Collin Klein will have his receivers do -- move around. He's got good hands and cuts pretty well. He's got really good anticipation and knows where the ball will be (no mean feat with Iowa's quarterbacks).

He's also got excellent body control. He may not be able to jump out of the gym, but he adjusts to the ball well in flight and positions himself better for the catch than the defender does.

In Bostick, the Aggies get a tall, rangy receiver who has an understanding of the college game, has a huge upside and has four years of eligibility remaining. He doesn't have to be the focal point of the offense at A&M, but could be a valuable part of the two-deep this year.



