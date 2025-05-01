Aggies Add Former Texas Tech Big Man

The 6-foot-11, 215-pound Federiko, who was raised in Finland, started his collegiate career at Pitt, scoring 6.6 points per game while adding 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 2021-22. His numbers dipped in 2022-23 to 4.7 PPG, 5.2 RPG and 1.3 blocks per game, and he transferred after that season to Lubbock.

In his lone season with Texas Tech, Federiko averaged 5.1 PPG and 4.5 RPG in 18.9 minutes per game. He made 74.3% of his shots and was second on the team with 27 blocks. He was 12th in the Big 12 in offensive rebounds per game with 2.3.

His height and rebounding ability made him an appealing target for several major programs, including Ohio State, Indiana, Virginia, Auburn and N.C. State.

Federiko's offensive game is at the basket. He's never shot less than 63.3% from the floor, but is a bad free throw shooter (49.2% last season). He's never shot a 3-pointer in his career. He looks to be the inside scoring presence McMillan has been looking for, with fellow bigs Zach Clemence and Jamie Vinson more likely to shoot from the outside. He's definitely the defender McMillan wants, with his ability to rebound and block shots.

Federiko has one season left to play. He is the eighth transfer to join the Aggies and the program now has 10 players total.