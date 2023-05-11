This story and analysis of Texas A&M's newest transfer commitment is brought to you by Branch & Dhillon, P.C.!

Texas A&M has had a glaring need for depth at wide receiver. That need was reduced Thursday night with the addition of former Grand Valley State wideout Jahdae Walker.

Jahdae Walker averaged 20 yards a catch in 2022.

Walker fits a number of needs for the Aggies, as he brings size (6-foot-4) and explosiveness to the offense. He averaged better than 20 yards per catch (30 receptions, 623 yards, 4 TD) last season at GVSU. Walker, who quickly became a primary A&M target when he entered the transfer portal last month, made his announcement Thursday evening on social media.

Walker brings an extra bonus to the Aggies: unlike other transfer targets, Walker -- a native of Cleveland -- will be around for multiple years. He is a junior, having lettered in his first two seasons at Grand Valley State. Once he went into the portal, Walker had plenty of options, including offers from Mississippi State and Kentucky in the SEC. But a visit to College Station earlier this week appeared to be enough to close the deal for him. Walker will join the rest of the 2023 recruiting class that is not already on campus when they report later this month.

