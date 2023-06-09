Anthony, a 4-star recruit out of Mississippi, was one of the key pieces in Kentucky's 14th-ranked class in 2022. During his senior season at Tylertown (Miss.), Anthony caught 27 passes for 525 yards (19.4 YPC) and 13 touchdowns. He was also referred to as the "fastest high schooler in the world" after running a 10.14 in the 100 meters and a 20.34 in the 200 meters at the Under-20 Championship in April 2022.

But two other freshmen wideouts, Dane Key and Barion Brown, led the Wildcats in receptions and touchdown catches while Anthony played in just two games with no receptions. He did, however, win the silver medal in the 60-meter dash at the SEC Championship and was named second-team All-SEC in track.

When Anthony entered the portal, numerous schools jumped at the chance to add him, including Mississippi State and Tennessee. But the Aggies offered first and made the best sales pitch, giving Jimbo Fisher and Pat Henry a new weapon for their respective arsenals.

Anthony's addition gives the Aggies nine scholarship wideouts for 2023, as he joins Evan Stewart, Ainias Smith, Noah Thomas, Moose Muhammad, Jalen Preston, Micah Tease, Raymond Cottrell and Jahdae Walker.