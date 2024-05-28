Thomas had offers from across the country, including from the likes of LSU, Ole Miss, Oklahoma and Penn State, but the race really came down to two teams: A&M and Texas. The Aggies were the presumptive leader for a long time, but Texas was reportedly confident that he was head their way until the last week. The A&M coaching staff picked up the pace and that was enough for Thomas to follow fellow Dickinson standouts Jalen Wydermyer and Donovan Green to Aggieland.

With the addition of Thomas, the Aggies are now up to fourth overall in the Rivals rankings for 2025 recruiting.

The Aggies now have 13 commits, including five offensive linemen, for the 2025 class. Thomas is the sixth commit from the Houston area; they also have four from Dallas/Fort Worth.

Even though Thomas has played right tackle in high school and is listed as a tackle by recruiting services, I think he's a guard or center at the next level and that's what A&M is thinking as well. First off, he's huge -- 6-foot-4 and well over 300 pounds. Good luck trying to get a push against him, because his lower body strength is evident.

Thomas looks very comfortable in the running game, as he just leans on his opponents and gets them out of the way. If he's coming right at a defender and gets his hands to their chest, that's it. He's not going to be stopped. I also like how he keeps his knees bent and doesn't shoot straight up out of his stance on the snap.

Quickness is where Thomas has trouble. Getting him out in the open could cause him trouble against SEC defensive ends, who likely would be too fast for him. On the other hand, get him in a confined space on the interior of the line and he's going to stonewall a lot of people.

Thomas reminds me of Erik McCoy in that he's being evaluated right now at a position he's probably not going to play at the next level. He's already got the size of an interior lineman and could be a real challenge for interior defensive linemen after some time in A&M's strength and conditioning program.