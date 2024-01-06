Graham, who will be a redshirt junior in 2024, started all 14 games for Troy this past season. He played in all 12 of their games last year, largely as a sixth lineman in run blocking situations.

According to ProFootballFocus, Graham allowed 3 sacks in 523 dropbacks, giving him a pass blocking score of 71.8. That was enough for him to pick up numerous Power 5 offers when he went into the transfer portal, and he took visits to Missouri, Ohio State and Pitt. But the trip to College Station this weekend was enough to convince him to commit.