Monday Thoughts, sponsored by 4L Roof and Remodel

Programs are terrified other teams will swoop in and snag their players, like A&M did with KC Concepcion.

Has it come to this?

Last week, Nebraska coach Matt Rhule said there’s a very real chance that his team cancels its spring game because he doesn’t want opposing teams to use it to scout his own players. I hate to say it, but he has a point. That’s what we’ve come to in college sports: teams are so afraid of losing players to higher bids that they’re willing to shut down an event that fans look forward to for months. In the case of Nebraska’s spring game, that’s a lot of fans — in 2024, the spring game had an attendance of 60,452, the fourth-most in FBS. You can call Rhule paranoid, but it’s not without reason. Nobody is off limits anymore. Ohio State won the national championship, and within days, a bunch of major programs were trying to tamper with their star wide receivers. They got nowhere with Jeremiah Smith, but Carnell Tate nearly went into the portal and transferred due to a big offer (allegedly). Now that Chip Kelly is gone, you can bet teams will circle back and take another shot at Tate when the portal opens again in April. This is what we’re dealing with now. A&M has, historically, been one of the more secretive programs in college football for reasons I don’t get. If this idea of cancelling spring games gets momentum, I could easily see them following suit. After all, it has been free admission since Jimbo arrived, so it’s not a money-maker. So that’s where we are. Programs suffer, fans suffer and players now run roughshod. There’s got to be a better way of doing business, but, of course, we’re talking about the embodiment of incompetence in the NCAA.



Rivals changes rankings system for the better

You may not have noticed it, but Rivals has changed the way it evaluates players. Not necessarily with the star and scoring system, but in terms of positions. It’s modernized things and, I think, improved them. The newest Rivals 250 for 2026 was released today, and six Aggie commits (out of 10) are on it. But you can see the changes to the system in the 250 itself. There’s now categories for slot receivers, nickels and edge rushers, while quarterbacks are no longer dual threat or pro style, they’re just quarterbacks. Guards and centers are now just interior offensive linemen and linebackers are just…linebackers. No more outside or inside linebacker designations. On my hot board, I’ve been doing this for a while anyway, at least with quarterbacks, offensive linemen and linebackers. But adding the slot and nickel shows the evolving reality of the game of college football and recruiting. On the next hot board I do, I’ll break out slot receivers. I’m doing defensive backs this week, so I’ll break the nickels out then too, even though the way A&M chooses theirs may not quite fit with the definition others have for it. TL/DR: changes made to rating system. They are good.

Hoops still looking for a full 40 (and I don't mean booze)