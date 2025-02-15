Aggies bats erupt in rout of Elon

All-American Jace Laviolette homered twice -- including a grand slam -- and drove in five runs while Gavin Grahovac and Hayden Schott each hit their first home runs of the year as the Aggies (2-0) run-ruled Elon (0-2) 16-6 in seven innings.

Elon jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first against A&M starter Justin Lamkin, but the Aggies wasted no time in responding. LaViolette hit his first home run of the season with one out in the bottom half of the first; after a base hit from second baseman Wyatt Henseler, Schott followed with his first of the season, a long drive to right-center to make it 3-2.

The Phoenix came back to tie things again at 3 in the top of the second, but a big bottom of the third showcased the more patient side of the Aggies offense. Grahovac reached on an error by shortstop Justin Szestowicki to start the inning, followed by a walk of LaViolette by Elon starter Hank Krift (0-1). Henseler and Schott both struck out swinging, but left fielder Gavin Kash kept the inning alive with a single to left. With the bases now loaded, first baseman Blake Binderup walked after a 10-pitch at-bat to force in a run.

A wild pitch scored LaViolette, but shortstop Kaden Kent walked to re-load the bases. Freshman right fielder Terrence Kiel II followed with a two-run single, putting the Aggies up 7-3.

Grahovac's first hit of the year came in the bottom of the fourth, when he greeted reliever Mike Staiano with a long home run to straightaway right to make the score 8-3. Lamkin (4 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 9 K), who held the Phoenix off the scoreboard in his final two innings of work, did not return for the fifth after throwing 89 pitches. Instead, reliever Luke Jackson entered and quickly got into trouble. Jackson give up two hits, a walk and hit a batter in his inning of work, giving up three runs (one earned).

The coup de grace came in the bottom of the sixth, when LaViolette crushed a 1-1 fastball from Elon's Carson Wehner to straightaway center with the bases loaded, making the score 16-6.

Right-handed reliever Weston Moss (1--0) picked up the win with two scoreless innings of relief, giving up two hits and a walk while striking out three.