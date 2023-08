Class: Redshirt senior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 315 pounds

2022 stats: started all 12 games

After an All-SEC season in 2021, Robinson entered 2022 already banged up and things didn't get much better. In spite of his injuries, Robinson gutted things out on the field every Saturday and then frequently served as the face of the team at press conferences after very tough losses.

Robinson decided to return for a fifth season to improve his draft stock, a move that was not only smart, but delighted the Aggie coaching staff. Back at 100%, he's the cornerstone the Aggie offensive line is built around.