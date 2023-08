Class: Sophomore

Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 160 pounds

2022 stats (at Kentucky): No stats recorded

A former 4-star and already one of the SEC's elite sprinters, Anthony brings blinding speed to the Aggie offense. He didn't play much at Kentucky, but the A&M staff is looking to find ways where he can contribute on offense and special teams. He has speed that can't be taught and few can match.