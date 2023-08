Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 380 pounds

2022 stats (at Humble Atascocita High School): 60 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 1 pass broken up, 1 interception

It's no secret why the Aggies recruited Taumanupepe: he's clearly a big guy who can plug up the middle and slow down an opponent's running game. The Aggies have a history of players who have filled that role, from Sam Adams to Red Bryant to Daylon Mack. The Aggies are plenty deep at defensive tackle this season, but it wouldn't be a shock to see 88 trot onto the field in short yardage and goal line situations.