Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 210 pounds

2022 stats (at College Station High School): 84 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 1 interception

Johnson put up strong numbers in his senior season, but those weren't the numbers that got him an offer from A&M: those numbers are 4.5, which is his time in the 40-yard-dash. Combine that with quality results on the field and you end up at a Power 5 school.

The Aggies jumped in very late in the game for Johnson, but considering he lives in College Station, his dad (Jerry Johnson Jr.) is on the coaching staff and, eventually, his brother would join the team as a transfer, there was never any real doubt about where he'd end up. He's the third member of the freshman linebacker trio of Taurean York and Daymion Sanford, both of whom were on campus this spring.

Johnson's speed makes him an intriguing prospect and could get him on the field early on special teams. If possible, A&M would like to continue to develop him as a linebacker and avoid throwing him into the fire this season.