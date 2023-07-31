News More News
ago football Edit

Aggies by the numbers: Chris Russell to play key role

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

AggieYell.com's series on members of the 2023 Texas A&M football team continues with linebacker Chris Russell, who will wear #24.

Chris Russell decided to return for a fifth season in 2023.
Chris Russell decided to return for a fifth season in 2023.

Class: Redshirt senior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 235 pounds

2022 stats: 66 tackles, 7 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries

Russell was a surprise starter in 2022, taking the job of Andre White. He had an up and down season, finishing third on the team with 66 tackles but also making some consequential mistakes. But the Aggies know what they have with him -- a solid middle linebacker who can make big plays when he's on his game. This year, he'll have to fight off Jurriente Davis for the starting job, but he's going to get plenty of playing time one way or the other.

Projected role

In the two deep at middle linebacker.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}