Aggies by the numbers: Chris Russell to play key role
AggieYell.com's series on members of the 2023 Texas A&M football team continues with linebacker Chris Russell, who will wear #24.
Class: Redshirt senior
Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 235 pounds
2022 stats: 66 tackles, 7 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries
Russell was a surprise starter in 2022, taking the job of Andre White. He had an up and down season, finishing third on the team with 66 tackles but also making some consequential mistakes. But the Aggies know what they have with him -- a solid middle linebacker who can make big plays when he's on his game. This year, he'll have to fight off Jurriente Davis for the starting job, but he's going to get plenty of playing time one way or the other.
Projected role
In the two deep at middle linebacker.