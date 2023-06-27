Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 215 pounds

2022 stats (at Milton, Fla., High School): 46 catches, 651 yards (14.2 YPC), 9 TD; 4-star recruit according to Rivals.com

When the early signing period rolled around, defending national champion Georgia sat and waited for longtime commit Raymond Cottrell to sign.

He never did. He had signed somewhere else, flipping quietly to Texas A&M. Cottrell found himself thrown into the fire this spring, getting a lot of work with a then-shorthanded receivers group.

Cottrell showed plenty of promise, showing a physical game and good speed -- good enough to be put on return duties in spring practice. Even though the Aggies have a strong starting four receivers, only Noah Thomas and newcomer Jahdae Walker are taller than Cottrell's 6-foot-3. That size, and his ability to get physical with defenders, could help him find playing time in 2023.