Aggies by the numbers: Cottrell brings size, toughness to WR group
AggieYell.com's series on members of the 2023 Texas A&M football team continues with wide receiver Raymond Cottrell.
Class: Freshman
Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 215 pounds
2022 stats (at Milton, Fla., High School): 46 catches, 651 yards (14.2 YPC), 9 TD; 4-star recruit according to Rivals.com
When the early signing period rolled around, defending national champion Georgia sat and waited for longtime commit Raymond Cottrell to sign.
He never did. He had signed somewhere else, flipping quietly to Texas A&M. Cottrell found himself thrown into the fire this spring, getting a lot of work with a then-shorthanded receivers group.
Cottrell showed plenty of promise, showing a physical game and good speed -- good enough to be put on return duties in spring practice. Even though the Aggies have a strong starting four receivers, only Noah Thomas and newcomer Jahdae Walker are taller than Cottrell's 6-foot-3. That size, and his ability to get physical with defenders, could help him find playing time in 2023.
Projected role
Backup wide receiver