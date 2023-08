Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6 foot, 180 pounds

2022 stats (at Shiner High School): 120 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions and 1 forced fumble; 210 carries, 2,519 yards and 36 TD

Brooks did it all for Shiner last year, and then stuck around this spring to be a standout in track as well. The 4-star prospect committed to the Aggies early on and never wavered, even as more programs became interested in the small-town standout. The Aggies have plans for him at safety, where he could be a factor as soon as next year.