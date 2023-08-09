Aggies by the numbers: Harris takes on bigger role at LB
AggieYell.com's series on member of the 2023 Texas A&M football team continues with linebacker Martrell Harris Jr., who will wear number 40.
Class: Sophomore
Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 220 pounds
2022 stats: 7 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble
Harris didn't get a ton of playing time last year until the closing stretch of the season, but he made the most of it. He racked up a pair of sacks and a forced fumble in just 7 total tackles, which is a pretty good return on production.
This year should be different. Harris has been a regular presence on the practice field and the first linebacker off the bench both in the spring and so far in training camp. It stands to reason that role should continue into the season, as he's capable of playing both linebacker spots.
Projected role
Third linebacker.