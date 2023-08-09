Class: Sophomore

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 220 pounds

2022 stats: 7 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble

Harris didn't get a ton of playing time last year until the closing stretch of the season, but he made the most of it. He racked up a pair of sacks and a forced fumble in just 7 total tackles, which is a pretty good return on production.

This year should be different. Harris has been a regular presence on the practice field and the first linebacker off the bench both in the spring and so far in training camp. It stands to reason that role should continue into the season, as he's capable of playing both linebacker spots.