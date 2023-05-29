Class: Sophomore

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 210 pounds

2022 stats: 25 tackles, 3 passes defensed

One of the slew of 5-stars signed in the 2022 class, Mathews didn't see playing time as quickly as many of the other highly-touted defenders. He did, however, start the final three games of the season and looked like he was on his way to being a starter this season.

That changed with the return of Demani Richardson, but Mathews will still play a critical role in the secondary. He could be the backup to both Richardson and Jardin Gilbert, which would mean plenty of playing time anyway. He has to make amends for a late spring arrest, but odds are he'll be back on the field for the start of training camp.

With his combination of size and speed, Mathews has the potential to be an exceptional safety. The Aggies hope that potential begins to be realized this fall.