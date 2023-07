Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 275 pounds

2022 stats: Did not play

Originally, Scarlett was part of the top-ranked 2022 class, but did not make it to campus until this spring. He joined a group that already has Walter Nolen, McKinnley Jackson, Albert Regis, Isaiah Raikes and Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, which will likely give him time to develop. Scarlett has a big upside, but odds are he won't play a lot this year.