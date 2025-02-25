10 Things for Tuesday, sponsored by Brent Campbell

An Austin native, Brent lives in Round Rock where he and his wife have raised four boys. Brent works for Don Quick and Associates, Inc. in Round Rock, TX and can be reached at brent@donquick.com .

In the last 22 years, he has closed deals with a total transactional value of over $375 million and has leased more than 4.5 million square feet. Brent currently serves as the president of the board of directors for Habitat Homes, Inc. and Pathways Youth and Family Services. He is a former president of the Heart of Round Rock Neighborhood Association and a former member of the Round Rock Zoning Advisory Committee, the Round Rock Business and Retention Committee, and the City of Round Rock Ethics Commission, which has led him to begin developing in Williamson and Travis County.

Sponsored by Brent Campbell, Fighting Texas Aggie Class of 1998. Brent is a Commercial Real Estate Broker, serving all of Central Texas and specializing in sales, leasing & development. He leads a retail acquisition and sales team and was recognized by the Austin Business Journal as a Commercial Real Estate Heavy Hitter in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020 & 2023.

1. Like I said last night in Monday Thoughts, you don’t replace a Gavin Grahovac. But Wyatt Henseler, who will likely take over at third, is likely as close as you can come to replicating that level of production. Henseler hit .360 with 22 home runs and 56 RBI in just 49 games last season at Penn, including a 32-game hitting streak. This year, he’s already hitting .318 with a pair of doubles — and he’s been hit four times. I don’t know if people realize just how good a hitter this kid is. He can just flat rake.

2. I know a lot of people have been very big on seeing Terrence Kiel II play, and understandably so, but the guy I’ve been most interested in seeing is Jamal George. George will probably be part of the new look at second base with Henseler moving to third. He hit .310 with a .927 OPS last year at Alabama State, and he brings some pop (10 homers) and speed (10 steals). I think folks might be sleeping on George.

3. True freshman Sawyer Farr is a player who intrigues me. He’s tall and long at 6-foot-4, is a switch-hitter with some pop and is solid with the glove. He’s drawn comparisons to former Aggie shortstop Braden Shewmake and, if he plays at that level, A&M would be very happy indeed. But, for now, I think Farr will be at second along with George.

4. I haven’t had a lot to say about the basketball team lately, because what else is there to say? They’re terrible offensively, and they’ve had two of their worst games in succession. No shock; they lost both. The Aggies don’t have to shoot great to win games, because they defend so well they give opponents fits. But they need to shoot respectably. Do I have a solution for that? No. Hence the silence.

5. The NFL Combine starts Thursday and Shemar Stewart will go to Indianapolis as one of the most-hyped players in attendance. His stock has skyrocketed, and he’s a high-to-mid first round pick in nearly every mock draft you see. Teams are looking at his athleticism and anticipating greater production at the next level than what you saw at A&M. If he goes out and wrecks shop in the combine, he likely will clinch a first round spot.

6. On the other hand, the Aggie defensive end who was a projected first rounder before the season goes to Indianapolis trying to remind people why that was the case. Nic Scourton has slipped out of the first round in the eyes of most draftniks, ironically in part due to a lack of production (even though he was far more productive than Stewart). But his vanishing in the latter part of the season seems to hurt him in the eyes of NFL franchises. Still, he was really productive at Purdue, had a great first half of 2024 and, if he’s healthy, should shine in Indianapolis.

7. One of the “hinge” players on the 2025 football team may be defensive end Kendall Jackson. The Aggies have three every down defensive ends in Dayon Hayes, T.J. Searcy and Solomon Williams. They have situational ends in Cashius Howell and Rylan Kennedy. I expect Sam M’Pemba and Marco Jones will be more like JACKs at first, but I’m not sure on that. They’ve got talent and potential — but they need one more big guy. At 265 pounds, Jackson should be it. It would be good to have a full two-deep filled with players opponents won’t look at and decide they want to run right at someone. We haven’t seen Jackson yet, so we don’t really know what he’s capable of. But he was a 4-star recruit, so someone liked what they saw in high school.

8. If you like spring games, make sure to be at Kyle Field April 19 because I think there’s a real good chance it’s the last one. The desire to avoid injuries and (more importantly) the fear of tampering has a lot of programs eliminating theirs this year. Nobody has vocally rallied to the defense of the spring game — heck, there hasn’t been any lukewarm endorsements — so that may be telling.

9. And maybe those teams have a point. Tennessee corner Rickey Gibson announced this afternoon he’s going in the transfer portal after spring practice. That timing is pretty suspect, at least from a distance. If I were A&M, I'd certainly be interested.

10. A&M is returning 71% of its overall production from last year. That includes the starting quarterback, the top three running backs, the entire starting offensive line, the second-leading sack guy, the top three linebackers and the entire starting secondary. Where the production was missing — receiver, defensive line and tight end — they did a pretty good job of adding on. So, long story short, this team should be built for a run. You’ve got a lot of changes coming in 2026.