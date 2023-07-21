Aggies by the numbers: Jake Johnson working for bigger role
AggieYell.com's series on members of the 2023 Texas A&M football team continues with tight end Jake Johnson.
Class: Sophomore
Height/Weight: 6-foot-6, 240 pounds
2022 stats: 1 catch for 2 yards in 5 games
Much like his brother, Jake Johnson saw his hopes for a big first season at Texas A&M derailed by injuries. But, as Jimbo Fisher pointed out this spring, "it was 18 (Donovan Green) and 19 (Johnson) on the field" against LSU.
The Aggies, however, aren't looking for Johnson to be exclusively a blocker. He was one of the elite tight ends in the 2022 class for a reason, and he has the ability to be a top-caliber pass catcher. Both he and Green should see more passes coming their way in 2023,
Projected role
In the two-deep at tight end.