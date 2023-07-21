Class: Sophomore

Height/Weight: 6-foot-6, 240 pounds

2022 stats: 1 catch for 2 yards in 5 games

Much like his brother, Jake Johnson saw his hopes for a big first season at Texas A&M derailed by injuries. But, as Jimbo Fisher pointed out this spring, "it was 18 (Donovan Green) and 19 (Johnson) on the field" against LSU.

The Aggies, however, aren't looking for Johnson to be exclusively a blocker. He was one of the elite tight ends in the 2022 class for a reason, and he has the ability to be a top-caliber pass catcher. Both he and Green should see more passes coming their way in 2023,