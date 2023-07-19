Class: Sophomore

Height/weight: 6-foot-5, 270 pounds

2022 stats: 31 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1 sack

Overton should have been enjoying his senior year of high school last fall, but he was fighting it out in the trenches of the SEC instead. The results, unsurprisingly, were mixed. But his quickness and athleticism impressed, so the Aggies are trying to emphasize those traits.

Overton is 10 pounds lighter, at least, from last year. This spring, he was used as a standup pass rusher and even a blitzing linebacker. The Aggies need serious improvement in getting to the quarterback, and it looks like they believe Overton can be part of the answer to that problem.